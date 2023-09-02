Tranent and Preston Village cricketers celebrate maintaining a 100 per cent record in the East Lothian County Cup, their victory over Musselburgh at Lewisvale being their fifth from as many involvements in the competition.

Jithin Valsan and Ad Nair both took a couple of wickets in restricting ‘burgh to 89-7 from their 15 overs.

In reply Dom Da Silva top scored with 36 as Tranent and Preston Village hit a match winning 90-4 with an over to spare.

It was the first time the competition had been held since 2015.

Pictured are:

Back row – D Da Silva, At Nair, Ad Nair, J Valsan, C Patel, captain, R Kamal.

Front – A Ganti, D Brunton, C Beduduri, S Bappidi, A Mokayil.

