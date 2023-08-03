Musselburgh Racecourse is under starter’s orders for one of its busiest months of the year with the first of four August meetings – tomorrow’s Thistle Timber Friday Night at the Races (4 August).

The feature race in the six card meeting is the five furlong £20,000 Thistle TBS – Taylor Maxwell Timber Handicap, with five £7,000 races completing the £55,000 evening competition. The After Racing party follows the last race at 8.50pm and its summery Ibiza-style saxophone-led set and DJ will keep the club vibe going.

Friday Night at the Races – Picture: Alan Rennie

Friday Night at the Races sets the tone for Musselburgh’s premier event of the year on Friday 11 August – Stobo Castle Ladies Day which is recognised as one of Scotland’s most glamourous summer events.

Five star racing on the track is matched with five star fashion and elegance trackside and the top prize for the day’s best racegoer is an invitation to visit The Pommery Champagne Vineyard and cellars in France, four-star hotel accommodation in the centre of Reims for two nights, £1,500 spending money and £250 worth of both Powder Design UK and River Island vouchers.

Celebrity DJ and JLS band member Marvin Humes will play a special set at the Stobo Castle Ladies Day After Party and he said: “It’s my mission to keep the energy high and the vibes infectious. I’ll be playing a mix of chart-toppers, classics, and some surprises to keep the crowd entertained from start to finish.”

Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse

And once the excitement of Ladies Day has ebbed, the East Lothian course finishes August on a high point with back-to-back meetings on 29 and 30 August – the first is a Tuesday evening meeting with gates open at 4pm, while the Wednesday raceday is in the afternoon with gates open at noon.

Musselburgh Racecourse commercial manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “It’s an action packed August and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of guests who can enjoy the fantastic Links surroundings and quality hospitality and food options which are on offer.

“This week’s Thistle Timber Friday Night at the Races sets the tone for one of our busiest months of the year and with Stobo Castle Ladies Day the undoubted highlight, our other three August meetings are also special and will appeal to our regular and casual racegoers alike.”

Gates open tomorrow at 4.30pm and the first race is off at 6.10pm. Racegoers who book before midnight on 3 August will receive a £2 discount on the race day £25 admission price. For more information on all Musselburgh Racecourse meetings and to book tickets please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

