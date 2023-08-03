Have racquet will travel Ian Ross is proving age need be no barrier to acquiring a remarkable array of squash trophies after lockdown.

Ian, a retired engineer from Portobello, has just added the British Open Masters over-75s title to a national (closed) crown gained in February, again at the expense of England’s Barry Featherstone in the final.

The previous year, aged 74, he overcame a number of “youngsters” to take the over-70s title as well.

Ian has developed a keen rivalry with Australia’s Brian Cook who beat him 12-10 in the deciding game of the World Masters (over-70) in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2019.

Ian said: “Last year I met up again with Brian in Wroclaw, Poland, before the World Masters there and casually asked him by how much he qualified, age-wise?

“I couldn’t believe it on discovering we were born on the same day – and just before the entry deadline.

“This time Brian beat me 3-1 in the final.

.“I first competed at age group level in the over-45s section when a World Masters was held in Edinburgh 30 years ago but work kind of got in the way.

“I was content playing league squash until my daughter-in-law, Holly (wife of former Scotland rugby stand-off Gordon Ross) entered me in a seniors British Open and I reached the semi-final.

“That fired my enthusiasm helped by the fact I have always kept myself pretty fit including attending pilates and yoga classes as well as playing a bit of golf with younger son, David.

“The thing about Masters squash is also the sociability and I have enjoyed a fair bit of travel including the USA, Austria and Poland.”

Next month Ian, who turns out at local level for the Grange Club 3rd team, will be looking out his passport again for a trip to the European Masters in Hamburg hoping to go one better than in 2022 when he finished runner-up.

He said: “Basically there is no upper limit to age-group squash – as long as you can stand up there will be a category for you!”

Ian is pictured left receiving his latest award from a representative of tournament sponsor, Karakal, the squash equipment manufacturer.

Like this: Like Loading...