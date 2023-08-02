On Tuesday in Edinburgh the direct action group This is Rigged continued its summer of protests by throwing red paint at The Scottish Parliament.

Parliament is in recess, but there are daily visitors to the building and a police presence is retained all the time.

Four people painted the area at the entrance red with a fire extinguisher, water pistols and balloons filled with paint.

The protesters say that they continued to spray the paint even while someone was using a hose to remove the paint.

This is Rigged call for the government to oppose new oil and gas licences and also create a “fair and fully funded transition for oil workers”.

The Prime Minister announced on Monday that there will be around 100 new licences approved.

Ruth, a student who took part said: “We need the Scottish government to stand up to the Tories’ murderous oil licensing plans! The IPCC is telling us the future the Tories have us on track for, is not livable and history tells us how to fight back, through civil disobedience.”

