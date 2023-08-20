Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a serious assault in the city.

The incident happened in the Chambers Street area around 9pm on Saturday, 19 August, 2023.

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police officers are working to identify two males as part of the ongoing investigation.

The first male is described as being aged between 16 and 17 years old, 5ft 5ins tall, with buzz cut style, dark hair. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second male is described as white, between 17 and 18 years old, 5ft 7ins tall, with short blonde/ginger beard and dirty blonde curly hair. He was wearing a football top.

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray, of Gayfield CID, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about those involved to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3799 of 19 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

