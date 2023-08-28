A House of Ni’isjoohl 37 feet high memorial pole is to return home to the Nass Valley this September after almost a century in the custody of National Museums Scotland (NMS).

The hand-carved pole will be sent back to Terrace, British Columbia and onwards to the Nass Valley after a year of discussion and collaboration between the Nisg̱a’a Nation and NMS. The pole will be rematriated – and not repatriated – to a society which follows the female line.

On Monday family members and supporters from the Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government travelled to the museum to oversee the beginning of the return journey. A spiritual ceremony was conducted in private in preparation for the first move of a totem pole in the UK. It is likely the pole will have to be manoeuvred out of a window..

The delegation included: Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), Shawna Mackay, Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), and NLG Representatives Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Theresa Schober (Nisg̱a’a Museum Curator and Director), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark, Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations.

The memorial pole belongs to the House of Ni’isjoohl from the G̱anada (frog clan) in the Nisg̱a’a Nation. In 1860, House of Ni’isjoohl Matriarch Joanna Moody commissioned the pole to be carved by Nisg̱a’a master carver Oyee to honour her family member Ts’awit, who was next in line to be chief. Ts’awit was also a warrior who died protecting his family and nation.

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl, Chief Earl Stephens said: “In Nisg̱a’a culture, we believe that this pole is alive with the spirit of our ancestors. After nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisg̱a’a lands. It means so much for us to have the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole returned to us, so that we can connect our family, nation and our future generations with our living history.”

Sigidimnak’ Noxs Ts’aawit, Dr Amy Parent said: “We are grateful to collectively tell a new story that turns the colonial gaze onto itself by acknowledging the complexities of our pole’s theft, its intergenerational absence from our community and the persistence needed to ensure that justice for our ancestors prevails. This new story also highlights the responsible commitments made by many who have demonstrated to our global community that it is possible to do the right thing by returning our ancestors, cultural treasures and belongings back to us, their rightful relatives.”

Eva Clayton, President of Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government said: “Our hearts are at peace knowing that we are changing history with a precedent-setting transformational story of collaboration with the people of Scotland and Canada. It is an honour for the Nisg̱a’a Nation to be standing beside Wilp Ni’isjoohl at this historic moment in time. We are grateful to be alongside them, while having our treaty partners next to us to unwind some of the injustices to our history as Nisg̱a’a people.”

Dr Chris Breward, Director of National Museums Scotland said: “Since the transfer of the Memorial Pole was agreed last December, our teams have been planning the complex task of carefully lowering and transporting it in what is the first return of its type by a UK national institution. We are pleased to have reached the point where that work is now underway, and we are delighted to have welcomed the Nisga’a delegation to the Museum before we bid the Pole farewell.”

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson said: “The great significance of the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole to the Nisga’a people and their community was made clear to me when I met with their representatives last year and I was pleased to have been able to provide the necessary ministerial consent to enable its return.

“Today’s ceremony is the next step in that journey, following months of careful planning and dialogue between National Museums Scotland and the Nisga’a Nation, and I’m grateful to all parties for the work that has been undertaken to make it happen.”

The pole will be protected in a box while in transit and will then arrive to a welcome ceremony on 29 September. A Nisg̱a’a feast will follow and then the pole will be raised for the public to view in October.

