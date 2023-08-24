Earlier in the week ATN Bangla UK filmed their ‘Will to Win’ programme in local restaurant Britannia Spice, with local representative Foysol Choudhury MSP, Dr Wali Uddin and host Amina Khanom appearing on camera .

The programme will now tour the UK visiting local restaurants and businesses, and discussing their endeavours in the restaurant industry and also the challenges facing the sector today.

Following the filming of the programme, Foysol Choudhury MSP said: “Thank you to ATN Bangla UK for highlighting the challenges faced by the Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant industry in Scotland.

“Restaurants are struggling for the skilled staff they need. A culmination of issues such as VAT rates, the cost-of-living crisis increasing material costs and immigration laws are hitting the sector hard.

“This environment is meaning that the next generation are often not able or willing to take on the roles they once were.

“We urgently need to do more to support the restaurant industry in these key sectors and to encourage new talent into the catering and restaurant world.”

Mr Choudhury said that he will continue to raise the challenges faced by his constituents in The Scottish Parliament, to continue to support Scotland’s restaurants which contribute to a diverse and enriched society and economy.

You can watch the programme and schedule on SKY 779 or at https://atnbanglauk.tv/

