Grateful Peter Hill has taken to social media to thank speedway fans for their good wishes after he was injured in an accident at Armadale on Friday.

The trackside photographer (pictured) was hit by a runaway speedway bike on the fourth bend in the sixth heat of Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs Cab Direct Championship clash with defending champions Poole Pirates.

He received trackside attention and was taken to hospital where he was traded for spinal injuries. The match was abandoned with the score Edinburgh 9, Poole 21.

Peter has gone under the knife as he has breaks in his C2 and C3 vertebra and he revealed that he will be in a neck bracelet for about 12 weeks.

His Facebook page carries a picture of him giving the thumbs up from his hospital bed and he said: “Hello all. Thought I’d provide a quick update.

“First of all, a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to message and call. I truly felt the love of the speedway family and I am blessed to be part of it.

“I have just come out of surgery to close two wounds on my head. All went well. I do have small breaks to my C2 and C3 ertebra and will be in a neck bracelet for about 12 weeks but again, everything will be fine.”

Monarchs bosses have passed this new to Craig Cook whose bike was involved and the rider said: “Wow, that’s unbelievable.”

And the club hope to see Peter back at Armadale whenever that is possible.

