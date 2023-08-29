The Meningitis Flag, the first ever global symbol created for and by the meningitis community to raise awareness of this serious disease, has been launched and it was created as part of a broader integrated awareness campaign for Sanofi, the global biopharmaceutical company, Meningitis Research Foundation and the Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO).

Meningitis is a potentially devastating disease that can strike at any time and it affects more than 2.5 million people globally each year and one in ten will die of the disease with 50 per cent of these deaths occurring among children aged five and under.

It is still the world’s sixth largest infectious disease killer and the flag was co-designed with Scottish based textile designer, Laura Spring, whose family have been affected by meningitis in the past.

Also involved were para-athletes affected by meningitis, Ellie Challis (Great Britain), Théo Curin (France) and Davide Morana (Italy) and the flag features three distinct layers of shapes and colours.

The yellow semi-circle represents the patient, symbolising hope and emphasising the importance of every individual. The purple triangle signifies the care and support provided by families.

Pointing upwards like an arrow, it represents the speed and positivity in the race against meningitis. The sea of blue symbolizes the calm determination of the broader movement to defeat this disease by the meningitis community.

The campaign will run on digital media in multiple markets and will be amplified by macro-influencers, international athletes, Meningitis Research Foundation and CoMo members globally.

Ellie Challis, Théo Curin and Davide Morana will act as ambassadors for the cause by sharing the symbol and their own personal stories throughout the campaign.

