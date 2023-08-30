Portobello Kiln to open

The kiln will be open this weekend and next to the public with an installation by Henna Asikainen “Wing Cradle” created working in collaboration with Erland Cooper the Scottish composer and producer and Zainab Adnan. Weaving together myths and politics with ecological concerns Wing Cradle connects the migration of birds with testimonies relating to human migration.

Open on 2, 3 ,9 and 10 September from 11am to 4pm. The installation forms part of Scottish Archaeology Month.

More details of Art Walk Porty the festival which takes place in Portobello during September on their website.

Val McDermid – will keep on writing

As if we thought she would do anything different – Val McDermid has confirmed that she will keep on writing à la Ruth Rendell.

Read more in George Mair’s article here.

Open Day in September

The Drylaw Neighbourhood Centre are planning an open day on 23 September when Drylaw and Telford Community Council will be on hand to explain their role in the area. Anyone can also have their say on improvements required in local parks and green spaces.

The Monarch of the Glen

One of the most famous paintings is being rehung in the new Scottish galleries at the National Gallery of Scotland on The Mound in readiness for the new galleries opening in September. The painting was preserved for the nation through a fundraising campaign to which many members of the public contributed.

Read more here.

PHOTO Jane Barlow Sir Edwin Landseer, Monarch of the Glen. Oil on canvas. Purchased by the National Galleries of Scotland as a part gift from Diageo Scotland Ltd, with contributions from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dunard Fund, Art Fund, the William Jacob Bequest, the Tam O’ Shanter Trust, the Turtleton Trust, and the K. T. Wiedemann Foundation, Inc. and through public appeal, 2017.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper has been out since 1 August, and our September paper is at the printers today.

Our cover story was about Mademoiselle Macaron Rachel Hanretty, with a strapline to our exclusive story about Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Inside there is a feature by George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below.

(And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

