The world premiere of the film Silent Roar took place at the Everyman cinema in St. James Quarter on Friday as the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2023 opens.

The film has a simple narrative and simple dialogue, yet it explores heavy subjects of death, sexuality, religion, (including god), coming of age, family and community.

The cinematography is spectacular. The external shots are picture postcards of the Western Isles. The landscape is at once beautiful and brutal.

Our protagonist Dondo (played by Irish actor Louis McCartney of Hope Street) is a disturbed teen who is in denial about his father’s death. He surfs and his place on the earth, solar system, universe is all about home. (The film was shot in Uig on Lewis and writer and director Johnny Barrington spent his teenage years on the Isle of Skye).

His teen friend, Sas (played by Ella Lily Hyland also Irish and about to appear on Amazon Prime’s Fifteen Love) is an academically brilliant teen whose family have big plans for her. Dondo’s hallucinations are are both comedic and tragic he seeks religion and his spirit guide is a black, female, Swiss Jesus.

Hyland is a star, she plays Sas as all at once rebellious, confident, vulnerable, apprehensive and aware.

The other star is the soundtrack. The hymns and chants sung in the church are mesmerising. I have no idea of how close that is to reality but I am planning a visit to Uig to find out.

Yes it could be better, but this film deserves to be seen.

Highlights the scenery, the music, and the young stars.

