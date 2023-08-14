Do not go to Joni Mitchell Reconstructed expecting a tribute band. Go along to explore some of her greatest hits in a new way with time to explore her back story.

The show is presented by the Abrams Daly Quartet, and is on for one more night only on 15 August at 7pm. The leads in the show are the talented jazz vocalists Jess Abrams and Claire Daly, with Huw Rees on piano and Douglas Whates on bass.

Joni Mitchell was born on 7 November 1943 in Alberta Canada, and when she was 11 her family moved to Saskatoon. She went on to have a career spanning almost seven decades and now as she approaches 80 it is time to look back and explore this great talent.

Jess and Claire both clearly love Joni’s music and with reverence they present the music with their personal interpretations of her songs from iconic albums including Clouds, Blue, Court and Spark, Ladies of the Canyon, Mingus, Taming the Tiger and Wild Things Run Fast.

While I am familiar with Joni’s work I was not aware that “Little Green” was the public expression of a private secret. Mitchell had given up her daughter for adoption after her then boyfriend broke up with her and moved to California.

We were also told about Joni Mitchell (the teenage Joan Anderson) reflecting on summer in Saskatoon when the adult carnival shows – Club Lido and Harlem In Havana came to town. Joni sneaked into the show leading to the great song, Harlem in Havana – “Auntie Ruthie would’ve cried, if she knew we were on the inside”.

Explore Joni in a new light. Enjoy the show.

Not to take away from the performers but the Jazz Bar on Chambers Street is not the best venue. It was crowded with too few seats. The queue was allowed to enter just minutes before the show preventing most from getting to the bar. A show like this needs a better venue.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/joni-mitchell-reconstructed

Joni Mitchell photographed in 2021 Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.

