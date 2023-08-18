Jack Docherty takes us back to Edinburgh in the 1970s to Carrick Knowe and “love across the divide” with the subject of his unrequited affection Eleanor. In many ways, David Bowie became a passport to another world. Doherty weaves the cataclysmic effect that Ziggy Stardust had on his life with his family’s past. There are some colourful Scottish archetypes such as his angry Bowie-hating grandfather.

The humour is often surreal but never dull, his anecdote about seeing Bowie on the Serious Moonlight tour at Murrayfield in 1983 nearly brought the house down. Docherty creates a wonderful sense of atmosphere in the lead-up to seeing Bowie on the Aladdin Sane tour in 1973 capturing that sense of magic when you see your teenage idol for the first time.

The whole thing is almost derailed when his grandfather’s funeral is arranged for the same day of the gig. It didn’t matter, Jack managed to wear his Bowie-inspired outfit under his three sizes too big suit from Goldbergs. Locals will love this version of events as there are lots of in-jokes and memories of Edinburgh during the 1970s and 80s.

It’s also a must for hardcore Bowie fans, the story he shares about meeting his teenage idol when he appeared on The Jack Docherty Show back in 1997 is worth the ticket price alone.

