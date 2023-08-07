Bryan Berlin took up jogging ten years ago after overcoming a fear of failure as a 14-year-old that prevented him from running two miles in 16 minutes to make his American school football team.
He now competes regularly in the annual Brooklyn half-marathon but has a conflicted relationship with running and still questions why he does it.
His debut Edinburgh show is an engaging saunter down the past two decades in which he has grown from an unconfident teenager into a high school teacher of video and photography and a football coach.
En route, his ambition of becoming a TV sitcom writer has fallen by the wayside, as he found himself the leftover-jobs man on a reality TV show on the Travel Channel; but his exposure to the Oklahoma Warrior Dash, a 5km mud-rich obstacle course, which the programme’s director got him to film with a GoPro camera attached to him, while making him feel stupid helped to get him into running.
His amiable act draws on Haruki Murakami’s seminal book “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running” and broadens out to look at self-doubt, motivation and his love-hate relationship with jogging. Though Berlin, 34, does not run anywhere near as much as the 74-year-old Japanese author and has not yet progressed to marathons, it has not been an easy journey. At one point, he ended up in therapy after a relationship with an extrovert fellow-jogging girlfriend broke up.
Yet as a self-confessed introvert, he acknowledges running has taken him to a lot of great places and helped him to connect with a lot of great people. And as well as conquering some of his former fears, he’s come to realise he’s far from alone in worrying about being able to complete the course.
Bryan Berlin: Running Scared
Just the Tonic at The Mash House (Just the Snifter Room), until 13 August
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Looking for Giants ★★★★
Looking for Giants is a fresh, original and impressively performed play in which we see a young woman taking control of her sexuality and making it work for her. In Cesca Echlin’s show Abby McCann excels as a unnamed young woman exploring both her sexual fantasies, and perhaps equally importantly, the question of whether those…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Looking for Giants ★★★★
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – VESSEL ★★★★
When I was a student, many years ago, I saw an amateur dramatisation of Susie Orbach’s groundbreaking book Fat is a Feminist Issue. I felt so seen that I still remember it now. Back then, eating disorders were seen as a woman’s problem, one that, if you listened to Orbach (and I did), was caused…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – VESSEL ★★★★
Jobs boost as city firm expands into Borders
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has launched a recruitment drive in the Borders to help underpin an expansion into the area. The new division will be headed by Operations Director Dougie Bell and Rick Bull, the recently-appointed Technical Sales Manager (Renewables). Both men are based in Galashiels and are well placed to oversee the company’s…
Continue Reading Jobs boost as city firm expands into Borders
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Havana Street Party
Havana Street Party, the spectacular summer dance show from Cuba featuring sexy salsa, sizzling rumba and thrilling street dance from the best dancers on the planet performed an urban dance explosion flashmob with the festival crowds in Bristo Square. Featuring star dancers from incredible Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Havana Street Party
Grayson Perry’s graduation robes to be displayed in Edinburgh
Sir Grayson Perry’s University of the Arts London (UAL) graduation robes will be displayed in Jigsaw Edinburgh next weekend to “celebrate and champion emerging creative talent”. A selection of Sir Grayson Perry’s graduation robes, designed by UAL students and worn during his time as Chancellor, will be displayed at Jigsaw in Edinburgh from 11-13 August. …
Continue Reading Grayson Perry’s graduation robes to be displayed in Edinburgh
Aston Villa for Hibs if they can beat Swiss
Hibs have a massive incentive if they can negotiate their way past FC Luzern in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europe Conference League. They have been drawn against English club Aston Villa, a cross-border tie which would produce massive interest as the Birmingham giants have ex-Hibee, John McGinn, in their squad. Capital rivals…
Continue Reading Aston Villa for Hibs if they can beat Swiss