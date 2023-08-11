What does it mean to be a man in the 21st century?

How does toxic masculinity affect those of us assigned male at birth? Here are some answers in a solo musical written and performed by transgender artist Rebecca McGlynn

“What’s so great about sex, and why won’t people shut up about it for two goddamn seconds and just let me play my video games in peace?”

McGlynn’s “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” is an autobiographical musical comedy about Rebecca’s pre-transition life.

The story follows Robert, an asexual man navigating a hypersexual world. He always knew he wanted to find love, but never had much interest in sex. Through music, comedy, and four-part harmonies with his inner voices, he learns that asexuality is real, that it’s a broad and beautiful spectrum, that he is deserving and capable of love, and that gender identity is a spectrum too.

Rebecca is also an Emmy-nominated photojournalist. She is a transgender queer writer, actor, songwriter, and filmmaker working in film and TV production in Los Angeles. Awards include the Hollywood Fringe Festival’s TOP OF THE FRINGE, BEST MUSICAL, BEST WORLD PREMIERE, ENCORE PRODUCERS’ AWARD, PICK OF THE FRINGE; LA Music Critic’s BEST SOLO SHOW. She is the writer and composer of the musicals My Big Fat Blonde Musical (now a digital series) and Norton! The Astonishingly True Story of America’s Forgotten Emperor.

Dates: 2 nd – 27 th August 2022

Show: Asexuality!

Venue: Gilded Balloon: Nip

Address: Teviot Raw House, 13 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AJ

Time: 11pm

Price: £9 preview, £12 (11) off peak and £13 (12) peak

Box office: www.edfringe.com / www.gildedballoon.co.uk / 0131 622 6555

Like this: Like Loading...