This engaging show manifested many aspects of the PBH Free Fringe.

Taking place every morning (at 9.30am), this show features a panel of Fringe performers discussing politics and is chaired by either Harun Masho’d or Chris O’Neill – two prominent figures in the PBH Free Fringe.

The underlit basement setting was rudimentary but such a show doesn’t need much. The whole point of the PBH Free Fringe is to use such

under-used locations. The main advantage of this one was its centrality; on South Bridge and therefore a stone’s throw from the Cowgate.

On the morning I attended, topics discussed included the future of Northern Ireland, the Monarchy and Taylor Swift (whether pop stars should be studied at university).Those on the panel were Leslie Gold, Richard Pulsford, Torrey Shine, Gerry Carroll Young and Sam Jacobsen.

For the most part, the discussions were nuanced and insightful – with a sprinkling of comedic lines to keep things flowing. Pulsford’s one-liners and Jacobsen’s flights of fancy added an absurdist element. There was, perhaps unexpectedly quite a lot of ‘viewpoint diversity’ within the panel. The helped create a refreshing blend, enriched by informed comments from the audience, not the typical sort of overlong pontificating you sometimes get at political events and book festivals.

There was also plenty of expertise and knowledge. Masho’d himself has worked at the House of Commons (in HR), while Shine has taught political science at university level in the states. It was encouraging to see her emphasise that despite the pessimism that surrounds politics in the UK and US, voting can really make a difference. We should, she believes, see Trump and Brexit as protest votes gone wrong and make sure everyone is more aware of the power of their vote. So, while the panellists were critical of many politicians, they largely avoided anti-politics sentiments.

As he gave his bucket speech, Masho’d emphasised that the PBH Fringe is itself inherently political, offering an alternative to the highly commercial Fringe that dominates much of the media coverage.

At least three of the audience members had been to the Political Breakfast before.

With a new panel everyday, this is a show worth returning to…if you are up and awake so early..

A Political Breakfast is part of PBH’s Free Fringe @ Burrito ‘n’ Shake – Downstairs Room (97-99 South Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1HN)

Daily at 9.30am.

