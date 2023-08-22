Jennifer Eadie is one of Scotland’s most experienced hockey players and she urged her team-mates to focus hard on their next two games in the EuroHockey Championship, A Division, in Monchengladbach, Germany.

They are now confirmed as being against Italy on Thursday, August 24 (12.30) and Spain on August 25 (13.45) to decide who stays up among the elite of European women’s hockey or goes down.

Italy are No 17 in the world rankings having taken over from Scotland who have slipped to 19th. Spain are No 7. Two tough asks.

Defiant Eadie, reflecting on the three games they have played so far in Monchengladbach, said: “We have shown we can be competitive and we can take that into the next two games. We go into them with the ambition of wining the next two games.”

The 28-year-old midfielder admitted that the 5-0 defeat to England in their final Pool B game in the EuroHockey Championship, A Division, was difficult to take.

The midfielder, who is also in the Great Britain squad, said England were clinical in their finishing and picked off Scotland’s possession.

She agreed that the movement of the ball by England also made it difficult for the Tartan Hearts to get a foothold in the game at Monchengladbach.

The reverse came on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Germany on opening day followed by a 5-0 reverse to Ireland 24-hours later and Eadie added: “England know each other very well and we now need to focus on our next two games.”

PICTURE: Scotland warm up in Monchengladbach by Fritz Volt

