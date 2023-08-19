It is back to domestic action for Hibs and Hearts on Sunday with the Viaplay Cup the concentration for both. The ties are both at 2pm.

Hibs entertain Raith Rovers while Hearts host Patrick Thistle but both clubs have Europe on their minds with Hearts facing PAOK and Hibs against Aston Villa. Both clubs are at home in Europe this week.

Lee Johnson (pictured), Hibs manager, and Frankie McAvoy, Hearts’ head coach, will look to come through the matches unscathed.

Hibs entertain Villa on Wednesday, August 23 (5.45pm kick-off) and season ticket holders have until 5pm on Monday, August 21, to snap up a brief. After that they go on general sale.

Johnson’s men are brim full of confidence after beating FC Luzern in Europe and Raith qualified through the group stages of the Viaplay Cup finishing runneres-up in Groug F. They have started strongly and are unbeaten in 2023/24.

They have former Hibees Jamie Gullane, Sam Stanton and Kevin Dabrowski in their squad.

Hearts have added Odel Offiah to their squad. He joins on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and this is a season-long deal subject to clearance. The 20-year-old is a product of the club’s youth system.

Cammy Devlin, Hearts’ two goal hero from Thursday’s win over Norwegian side, Rosenborg, said unity was the key and McAvoy will be looking for another demonstration of that against Thistle who are eighth in the cinch Championship.

Meanwhile, tickets for Hearts’ Europa Conference League play-off home leg with POAK on Thursday, August 24, are on sale to season ticket holders until 6pm on Sunday, August 20. From 7pm they go on general sale.

