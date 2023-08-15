Runners-up for the past two years Kirkbrae Cricket Club made it third-time-lucky when winning the prestigious Terry Newcombe Trophy which honours the memory of a late East of Scotland stalwart.

In the final of a competition originally for clubs who play on public parks but latterly expanded to include those with their own grounds Kirkbrae defeated Botanics by eight runs in the final at Newfield.

Man of the match was Gajander Singh with his 20 runs off 13 balls and a bowling spell in which he took 5-24 from his four overs supporting opening bowling partner Waqar Azeem who claimed two victims.

Top scorer for Kirkbrae in a total of 103 was Mukesh Gandhe with 29 runs before Botanics were bowled out for 95.

Pictured celebrating afterwards are, back row, right to left: (Top) Right to Left – Taha Khan (captain), Syed Khan, Waqar Azeem, Gajander Singh, Prince Bamber, Mukesh Gandhe, Sharez Khan, Amir Mehmood, Umer Tahir, Afaq Hussain, Abdul Ghaffar

Front – right to left – Jawad Ahmed, Zahid Rasool, Irfan Butt (wicket-keeper), Zakir Hussain, Basil Khan.

