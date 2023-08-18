Edinburgh-based Balmoral Asset Management has awarded this year’s annual prizes to top performing economics and financial services graduates at three Edinburgh universities.

These awards are a long-standing commitment to recognising excellence and high performance in economics, management, finance and business studies and were presented to the following graduates by the head of Progeny’s Adviser Academy, Heather Ross:

Edinburgh University: best performing honours graduate in Economics, Justinas Brasiunas, was awarded the Progeny Trophy.

Heriot Watt University: best performing honours graduate in Economics, Finance and Business Studies, Ross Wright, was awarded the WS Johnstone Memorial Trophy.

Edinburgh Napier University: best performing honours graduate in Economics with Management, Andrew Hogg, was awarded the John Troy Memorial Trophy.

In addition to their trophy, each graduate received £500 and an engraved crystal award.

Heather Ross, Head of Academy at Progeny, said: “Progeny is delighted to continue to support talented Edinburgh graduates. It’s so important for businesses to forge these type of links within their community and to invest in the professionals of the future.

“Financial services has not always been the most visible career sector for graduates and so building relationships with our regional universities and graduate population is a great way to create better awareness of the many roles and opportunities available and help secure the next generation of talented individuals.”

Balmoral is now now part of the professional services group, Progeny.

