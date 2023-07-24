Portobello High School athletics prospect Omar Bajo is pictured with his coach and mentor Bill Walker, of Edinburgh Athletic Club, after earning a 400 metres bronze medal at the schools’ home internationals hosted by Grangemouth Stadium.

Sprinter Omar clocked 48.64 in finishing behind two English competitors.

Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours

Evidence of a disturbance on George Street was evident on Monday with police tape round the entrance to one of the city’s night clubs, Coco boho underneath Tigerlily. The nightclub was previously Lulu’s but only opened under the new name on Friday. A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains…

Continue Reading Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours

Zoo is all about poo this week

Edinburgh Zoo is inviting visitors to attend its first “Poo Fest” this week. The festival promises “a whole week of poo-themed events and activities” at the home of Scotland’s only giant pandas.Visitors are invited to “take on the challenge to match species to faeces, create splat-tastic poo and goo, plus find out just how valuable…

Continue Reading Zoo is all about poo this week

Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome

The University of Edinburgh has been granted £46.3 million by the Medical Research Council (MRC) to support its work investigating DNA. The research will seek to find ways that everyone’s genetic code influences health and disease. The so-called dark genome is the “under explored 98 per cent of people’s DNA” which may shed light on…

Continue Reading Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.