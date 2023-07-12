Edinburgh police have issued an appeal for information after a man was found seriously injured on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man was found around 2.20pm on Albert Street in the city on 11 July 2023.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Enquiries have established that a group of around six men wearing dark clothing were seen in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Martin Smith said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact officers.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1853 of 11 July, 2023.

“Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

