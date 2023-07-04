A 21-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a car on Calder Road early on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 7am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the silver Toyota Auris involved in the collision was uninjured.
The road was closed until around noon to allow for investigation at the scene.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0497 of 4 July, 2023.”
