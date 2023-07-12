Braid ladies tennis captain Suzie Provan has pledged that the team will come back stronger after just failing to add the Scottish Cup to a successful defence of the VMH Solicitors East Division One title.

Backed by a busload of supporters the Braid team travelled to Newlands where they lost out to a particularly strong host club in the final.

Suzie said: “Being in the final gave us a real taste for it and we are determined to get our hands on that trophy at some point over the next few years.

“We will have the same players in 2024 except for Sophia Okusawa who is spending a year in Hong Kong as part of her university programme.

“But one of the great things about this season was the way the team gelled with newcomers Emily Gates and Eva Vrhunec fitting in well.”

To reach the final Braid overcame Melrose (5-1), Hatton (5-1), a Western (Glasgow) side who were runners-up last year 6-0 and local rivals Thistle 5-2, who were edged out of the East title on sets won.

Suzi added: “In addition to our core squad there were valuable contributions in the early rounds from Alice Drysdale, Sophie Black and Amy Allen who also organised the supporters’ bus.”

Pictured with their runners-up medals in front of their proud supporters are, left to right: Heather Croll, Mhairi Beattie, Suzie Provan, Sophia Okusawa, Eva Vrhunec and Emily Gates.

