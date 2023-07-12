Meerkats to leave the zoo for pastures new

Some of the meerkats from Edinburgh Zoo are moving to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital where they will live in an outdoor classroom. This will also children patients to learn about conservation first hand. The innovative partnership between Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), NHS Lothian and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) means that as well as the weekly educational activities which are conducted in the hospital, the meerkats will live there providing a living exhibit to learn from.

Roslyn Neely, CEO of ECHC, said: “Some children are too unwell or have been in hospital for so long that they don’t have the opportunity to engage with the outdoors, or interact with animals.

“Many of the children who visit the hospital care passionately about nature and the environment. Our programme will allow them to learn from experts while getting up close to the best teachers of all – the meerkats themselves.

“The wellbeing benefits of engaging with animals and using nature in the healing process are well documented, and there’s great excitement within the hospital in anticipation of our furry friends arriving.”

David Field, chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said, “Our conservation education programme has already been a great success and now we are taking this incredible next step by creating the only meerkat enclosure at a children’s hospital outside of Australia, making this a first in the UK and Europe.

“Being close to nature and animals can have a tremendous impact on people’s mental and physical health and wellbeing. We also know that people and communities are more likely to help protect nature when they have had the opportunity to connect with our natural world.

“We are really looking forward to bringing a group of meerkats to live at the hospital next year and seeing the impact this will have for the children and their families.”

Allister Short, Service Director, Women’s and Children’s, NHS Lothian, said: “We are really excited about this innovative programme coming to the RHCYP. Meerkats have been introduced into many children’s hospitals in Australia and this unique concept encourages children to learn and be inspired, particularly when they’re in hospital for long periods of time.

“We want to brighten up our patients’ days in an educational way and we know that the meerkats will be an exciting addition to the RHCYP.”

The meerkats will probably move in next year.

Rosa Carter aged 4 a patient at the hospital Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Local Sport

Bill Lothian wrote about Hutchison Vale Community Sports Football Club on Tuesday and their awards for the young players. This is exactly the kind of news he is interested in writing about and if you have any stories then please feel free to email him Meantime catch up with all our sports news here where you will find football, fishing, speedway, tennis and climbing news as well as some ice hockey and women’s hockey.

Genesis

The luxury car brand Genesis has so far sold only one privately owned car in Edinburgh that we know about, but they are hoping for many more after opening a studio on Multrees Walk on Tuesday evening. This is where you can decide every detail of your latest motor with some Korean Tea and shortbread.

There are only two models in the showroom but around a dozen for potential buyers to see nearby.

The Korean luxury brand is sponsoring the Genesis Scottish Open for the second year in a row.

The Genesis Scottish Open is being played at North Berwick from 12 to 16 July and of course you can get there easily by train. The Open will feature the best players from the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Defending champion Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose have already confirmed their attendance.

Tickets here

Café in Saughton Park

Four Square at Saughton Park are looking for a new Café Manager to take over running the lovely café in the park which closed suddenly earlier this year.

The charity supports those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Details of the job below:

Salary: £31,003.00 per annum

How to apply: If you wish to apply, please send your CV to olgak@foursquare.org.uk

Contract: Permanent, Full-Time

Dates for your diary: The closing date for applications is Monday, 24 July 2023. The interviews will be held on Thursday, 27 July at Four Square, 454 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2RN.

Subscribe to the Edinburgh Reporter

Please do consider subscribing to our monthly newspaper which comes out on the first of every month. If you do then it helps us to keep producing the paper and to maintain news for free for everyone online and in our newsletters.

Click on the image of our July front page below to sign up.

Like this: Like Loading...