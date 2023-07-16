Stephen Humphrys, who scored one of the goals of the year last season in the cinch Premiership for Hearts, netted for Wigan Athletic against the Jambos in a 3-0 win for the Lancashire side.
Charlie Hughes and Scott Smith scored the other two counters in the closed-doors, 120-minute encounter, played over four 30-minute periods.
And Steven Naismith, Hearts’ technical director, then told fans on Hearts TV that there could be “a couple” on new additions this week and injured players were on the way back.
Hearts started well, Alex Cochrane firing over the bar with three minutes gone and Alan Forrest tested Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle but the home side broke the deadlock after 20 minutes, Charlie Hughes poking the ball past Harry Stone.
The Latics doubled their lead eight minutes later, Scott Smith found Charlie Wyke who dummied for Humphrys who sent the ball into the far corner.
Hearts kept the home side at bay until 52 minutes but Callum McManaman playing a key role in the goal. He drove down the left and found the head of Scott Smith who did the rest.
Liam Boyce was denied by a great save by Ben Amos but Wigan claimed the shutout and the victory and Naismith said this was a 120-minute game and the squad have gone through a toughest week of pre-season training.
He added: “The players have worked really hard and came into the game slightly fatigued but they all got really good minutes.”
Naismith said the squad had been working at “stuff” and are becoming more confident and added: “Every game we have had pre-season we have been a threat.
“We have not had that last bit in the final third to get the goals we should have had but on the whole it has been really good work. We are in a good place.”
Hearts First 60 XI: Stone, Atkinson (Rathie 60’), Sibbick, Rowles (Neilson 60’), Cochrane, Wilson (Dall 60’), Baningime (Denholm 60’), Forrest (Smith 60’), Devlin (Haring 60’), Grant (Boyce 60’), Shankland
Hearts Second 60 XI: Stone (McFarlane 90’), Rathie, Sibbick (Flatman 90’), Neilson, Cochrane (Sandilands 90’), Haring, Denholm, Dall, Boyce, Smith, Shankland (Kirk 90’)
Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
Murrayfield Wanderers rugby club are reaching out to their local communities with Monday evening sports sessions at Roseburn Park (6-8pm) followed by a barbecue. Sponsored by a charity named after a late, much lamented, rugby commentator, the Bill McLaren Summer Mashup largely consists of touch rugby training but also aims to provide access to fitness…
Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 in Princes Street Gardens
This year there was no parade on Princes Street and all those taking part were confined to West Princes Street Gardens. But in the largest of Scotland’s multicultural celebrations there was still a lively parade filled with the noise of samba bands such as Edinburgh-based Pulse of the Place. People taking part had come from…
McGovern joins Hearts to boost goalkeeping squad
Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern has joined Hearts on a one-year deal with an option for another. The deal is the Tynecastle club’s first of the summer and the experienced 39-year-old is a welcome boost to the side’s goalkeeping squad as former No 1, Craig Gordon, is still recovering from a leg break in…
New documentary on ice hockey legend Hand
American-based film producer, Grant Slater, has compiled a documentary feature on UK Hockey and UK ice hockey Legend, Edinburgh-born Tony Hand who was the first and only hockey player to be bestowed with an MBE medal (Member of the Order of theBritish Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II. Hand (pictured), who made his senior debut playing…
Bowden Springs Fishery for sale
A popular trout fishery in the Lothians is for sale with offers over £1.2m. Bowden Springs near Linlithgow has a two-acre fly fishing pond and a five-acre bait fishing area and it also boasts three, three-bed holiday cottages with open plan lounge and kitchen, downstairs bedroom and a shower room. The upper floors offer two…
Hook stars as Monarchs shoot down Comets
Stellar Monarchs Academy 59, Workington Comets 31 Stellar Monarchs Academy put in their most complete performance of the season, beating Workington Comets 59-31, a result which also sees the aggregate bonus point go to the Armadale men. The hosts were dominant throughout, taking the checkered flag in 14 of the 15 races, with maximums for…