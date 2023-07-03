Roadworks

There are many sets of roadworks which are starting off today as you can see in the handy list below.

Our article here lists all roadworks and road closures and @EdinTravel is a good source of up to date information for anyone using a car van or truck to get around in the capital.

Porty Pride

Porty Pride takes place next weekend. Many of the events will take place at the fab new venue Portobello Town Hall which has just opened after being bought for the community.

The Town Hall was one of nine Scottish projects which received an additional £90,000 in UK Government funding from the Community Ownership Fund announced on Friday. The sum is for “essential repairs and renovations needed to provide a suitable space for the community to host a variety of events”. The Town Hall project group said that they had applied in April for funding for accessibility measures: lifts, ramps, motorised doors. The funding now awarded is £75,000 capital which Portobello Town Hall have to match and £15,000 revenue staff costs for the project.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Lord Offord said: “It’s great news that a further nine Scottish projects are sharing £2.3 million from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 24 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play to the tune of £5.2 million.

“In total we are directly investing more than £2.4 billion in hundreds of projects across Scotland as we help grow our economy and level up the country.”

Support the Makers Will have a stall at Porty Pride Makers Market on Sunday with lovely gifts and goodies made by their suppliers.

Portobello Town Hall. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Beach Wheelchairs

This small Scottish charity has operated since 2015. Since then the organisation has hired out their specialist wheelchairs over 1000 times. Their mission is to get people back on the sand enjoying the beautiful beaches. There is a wide range of wheelchairs and equipment at North Berwick, East Lothian and Portobello. Here is what it looks like to go for a paddle. The organisation was advertising summer jobs in May but positions may now be filled.

Steps to Hope need new volunteers

Feel free to get in touch with the charity Steps to Hope who need help in their soup kitchen.

You could be a cook or help to serve food and organise the soup kitchen.

Send the charity a private message on Facebook or send them an email info@stepstohope.co.uk

