Porty Pride
Porty Pride takes place next weekend. Many of the events will take place at the fab new venue Portobello Town Hall which has just opened after being bought for the community.
The Town Hall was one of nine Scottish projects which received an additional £90,000 in UK Government funding from the Community Ownership Fund announced on Friday. The sum is for “essential repairs and renovations needed to provide a suitable space for the community to host a variety of events”. The Town Hall project group said that they had applied in April for funding for accessibility measures: lifts, ramps, motorised doors. The funding now awarded is £75,000 capital which Portobello Town Hall have to match and £15,000 revenue staff costs for the project.
UK Government Minister for Scotland Lord Offord said: “It’s great news that a further nine Scottish projects are sharing £2.3 million from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.
“Through the fund we are now supporting 24 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play to the tune of £5.2 million.
“In total we are directly investing more than £2.4 billion in hundreds of projects across Scotland as we help grow our economy and level up the country.”
Support the Makers Will have a stall at Porty Pride Makers Market on Sunday with lovely gifts and goodies made by their suppliers.
Beach Wheelchairs
This small Scottish charity has operated since 2015. Since then the organisation has hired out their specialist wheelchairs over 1000 times. Their mission is to get people back on the sand enjoying the beautiful beaches. There is a wide range of wheelchairs and equipment at North Berwick, East Lothian and Portobello. Here is what it looks like to go for a paddle. The organisation was advertising summer jobs in May but positions may now be filled.
Steps to Hope need new volunteers
Feel free to get in touch with the charity Steps to Hope who need help in their soup kitchen.
You could be a cook or help to serve food and organise the soup kitchen.
Send the charity a private message on Facebook or send them an email info@stepstohope.co.uk
Tag Tennis on trial at Meadowbank
Schoolchildren from across Edinburgh, all in Primary 4, have taken part in a pilot ‘Tag Team’ tournament at Meadowbank Stadium developed in partnership between Tennis Scotland and The City of Edinburgh Council. The format consisted of two boys and two girls in a team, with players competing in singles match-play against other schools. Players played two…
Trams will help everyone to get to Edinburgh this Royal Week
Edinburgh’s tram system will play a vital role in helping locals and tourists make the most of the Royal visit this week. On Wednesday 5 July, members of the public are being urged to gather on the Royal Mile during the first royal visit since the Coronation and the tram operator reminds everyone that trams…
Dunbar rugby minis tournament – the winners
Dunbar Rugby Club’s annual minis tournament, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, attracted over 450 children aged P3-P7 from Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Borders to Hallhill Sports Centre. Winners were Primary 3 – Haddington; Primary 4 – North Berwick; Primary 5 – Dunbar; Primary 6 – Dunbar; Primary 7 – Haddington. Prizes were presented…
Housing partnership renewed to build on previous success
Social landlords and procurement organisation have already collaborated on 258 projects Housing leaders have renewed a crucial partnership – after revealing the successes it has delivered to Scotland’s market for affordable and accessible homes. Since it was launched in 2018 the partnership has allowed Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) to support and collaborate with the Scottish Federation of…
SWPL fixture list announced
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) have announced the fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women’s Premier League (SPWPL) and SPWPL 2 seasons which begin on Sunday 13 August. The opening round of ScottishPower Women’s Premier League fixtures will involve reigning champions Glasgow City playing at home to Hibernian. It means that new Hibs boss, Grant…
The Floral Clock commemorates 100 years of The Flying Scotsman
This design on this year’s Floral Clock in Princes Street Gardens commemorates 100 years of the Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive. The team of three gardeners planted 50,000 flowers and plants in the last seven weeks to create the clock which will now bloom until October. There are 20 different plants included…
