Edinburgh Traditional Building Forum (ETBF) is back at the 2023 Festival Fringe.
There is a wide range of activity to sign up for including walks and talks explaining how to look after everything from sash and case windows to slate roofs.
ETBF represents a group of businesses and professions involved in looking after Edinburgh’s traditional buildings particularly in the World Heritage Sites, and celebrates the skills used to maintain them.
John McKinney, Coordinator of Scottish Traditional Building Forum, said: “This is part of our wider strategy to engage with homeowners to raise the profile of the need to repair and maintain their homes for them to be energy efficient, working on the basis that a home cannot be energy efficient if it is not wind and weathertight, and to empower them to make decisions on how to undertake any work appropriately.”
Events are free and take place in Acheson House Garden or Edinburgh Museum Lecture Room (on the Royal Mile) with walks starting from the garden.
The Festival is a collaboration by stakeholders across the traditional building sector to promote best practice and is aimed to help homeowners undertake appropriate repairs and maintenance to their traditional homes.
The festival was run online during the pandemic but this year everyone has the chance to get their hands dirty trimming slates or dressing stone.
Details of what’s on and FREE tickets here
