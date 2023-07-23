Comic magician JezO aims for a Royal Variety Performance with his debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
JezO (Jez Bond), a member of The prestigious Magic Circle, is set to premiere his family-friendly Car-Crash Magic Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Running from August 2nd to 27th at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, JezO’s show will feature a mix of danger, humor, and illusion, as he pursues his dream of performing at the Royal Variety Performance.
Raised in a creative family, JezO followed in the footsteps of his father, illusionist Doctor Bondini, and began entertaining at a young age. His mother, Rev Ruth Bond OBE, often joked that if her husband’s tricks went awry, she could at least perform The Last Rites.
JezO, a former contestant of Britain’s Got Talent, first caught the attention of the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams, and Alicia Dixon with a daring father-son knife-throwing act. His subsequent appearance on an Italian TV spinoff and more than 200 holiday park shows across the UK culminated in being named the UK’s Family Entertainer of the Year at the Blackpool Magic Convention in 2022.
Before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, JezO will perform at The Magic Circle in London in July, as one of only a few top magicians selected for the organisation’s Edinburgh Fringe preview event.
“I’m at the top of my game after being named the UK’s Family Entertainer of the Year and performing in over 200 holiday park shows,” JezO said. “Taking the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe is a huge gamble, but has been a massive ambition of mine for many years but it’s worth it if it gets me closer to my dream of performing at The Royal Variety Performance.“
JezO’s Car-Crash Magic Show will showcase his comedy and bizarre take on the world, as he navigates props such as the guillotine, hoverboard, and lots of fire, all while engaging in his signature audience banter. The performance promises moments of “stupid danger” and lots of humor, as JezO entertains audiences with his risqué comedy and magic.
As the only one of four siblings not to attend university, JezO has chosen a career in entertainment and hopes that the Car-Crash Magic Show will serve as an international platform for him to master his art and be considered for the longest-running entertainment show in the world, the Royal Variety Performance.
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose – Big Yin. 2-27 Aug, 2023, 14:00 (60 minutes), £8 on 2,3,4 Aug, 2for1 7,8 Aug, £8-13
Age guidance 12+
REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Le Petit Beefbar has opened its first residence in Scotland in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, with a separate entrance from the main hotel, this is a restaurant that you will want to save for a special occasion. It is most definitely laid-back, yet luxurious, dining in…
Continue Reading REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Scottish Women’s Football – season begins next month
The Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) Championship and League One will begin on 20 August for the second season as nationwide leagues below the Scottish Women’s Premier League. The dates for the top tiers have been released, with ten teams in the Championship and 11 teams in League One after the withdrawal of Grampian Ladies. On…
Continue Reading Scottish Women’s Football – season begins next month
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Tandava
Simon Thacker and Piah Dance Company present Tandava as part of the Made in Scotland showcase in a World Premiere. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe includes shows from around the world which make the pilgrimage to the world’s biggest arts festival. One of these is Tandava, at the Space Niddry Street from 18-26 August (not 21).…
Women’s hockey – France 3, Scotland 2
Dundonian Charlotte Watson collected her 100th cap (86 for Scotland and 14 for Great Britain) as the Tartan Hearts completed a three-match series against France in a very hot Marseille. The Tartan Hearts lost 3-2 after their best performancer of three games, the first a friendly in which they lost 4-2, and the second a…
Ice hockey – Emmerdahl returns
Jonas Emmerdahl returns to Fife Flyers for the 2023/24 season. The signing of Emmerdahl will mark his fourth season at the Club. His leadership on and off the ice earned him the title of Captain last season. In 151 appearances with the team, Jonas has scored 42 points. Commenting on his return, Emmerdahl said: “I’m…
Edinburgh’s favourite free to enter food festival returns
The weather might not have been playing ball at the launch of the Assembly Food Festival in Assembly George Square Gardens on Friday night, but it certainly didn’t put a dampener on the event. This is the lull before the storm (which might be quite literally if weather forecasts are to be believed) before the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s favourite free to enter food festival returns