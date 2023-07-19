Lionel Longlegs, a tender-hearted two-year-old Lurcher, is waiting for his chance to find a place to call home.

This is a dog which loves people. He is very affectionate, thrives in being in the company of his favourite humans and would love to find new owners who are at home most of the day to keep him company. In return this lanky lad will provide you with lots of love and companionship. Lionel Longlegs is looking to be the only pet in the household and can live with children over the age of 14 years old.

He loves the outdoors, especially enjoying tranquil walking areas where it is peaceful and relaxing. Lionel Longlegs is worried by other dogs and much prefers to keep a safe distance from them this way he can indulge in investigating the long grass or exploring the rural countryside. Lionel also loves the garden, and if he isn’t sunbathing in a sunny spot, you can find him playfully, running around with his favourite toy. He is house-trained, likes his home comforts and is always happy to embark on a road trip in a car.

This is a handsome, loving and a super friendly dog, exuding cuteness and a gentle vibe while having the most endearing ears in the whole wide world.

If you think you could provide a home for Lionel Longlegs or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459.

You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Go and meet them for a chat about fostering/rehoming at the ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11 August at 2-3pm in their West Calder centre.

https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261326

Like this: Like Loading...