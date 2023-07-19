Lionel Longlegs, a tender-hearted two-year-old Lurcher, is waiting for his chance to find a place to call home.
This is a dog which loves people. He is very affectionate, thrives in being in the company of his favourite humans and would love to find new owners who are at home most of the day to keep him company. In return this lanky lad will provide you with lots of love and companionship. Lionel Longlegs is looking to be the only pet in the household and can live with children over the age of 14 years old.
He loves the outdoors, especially enjoying tranquil walking areas where it is peaceful and relaxing. Lionel Longlegs is worried by other dogs and much prefers to keep a safe distance from them this way he can indulge in investigating the long grass or exploring the rural countryside. Lionel also loves the garden, and if he isn’t sunbathing in a sunny spot, you can find him playfully, running around with his favourite toy. He is house-trained, likes his home comforts and is always happy to embark on a road trip in a car.
This is a handsome, loving and a super friendly dog, exuding cuteness and a gentle vibe while having the most endearing ears in the whole wide world.
If you think you could provide a home for Lionel Longlegs or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459.
You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.
Go and meet them for a chat about fostering/rehoming at the ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11 August at 2-3pm in their West Calder centre.
https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261326
Cricket final being played in Linlithgow tonight
Capital rivals Carlton and RH Corstorphine will contest the annual Masterton twenty:20 cricket final at Boghall, Linlithgow, on Wednesday with the former going for a remarkable 16th title since the competition was introduced in 1964. But RH Corstorphine, who last won in 2009, are optimistic of success even without George Munsey and Brandon McMullen who are…
Flyers signing will bring “grit and speed” to the team
Fife Flyers’ new coach Tom Coolen believes the signing of Finnish forward of Teemu Pulkkinen will bring grit and speed to the ambitious Elite League club. Pulkkinen recently iced for GKS Katowice of the Polska Liga Hokejowa after spells with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark’s Superisligaen (Metal Ligaen) and Jukurit in Finland’s Liiga. He is the…
Five things you need to know today
Festival of Politics Parliament may be in recess, but the 19th Festival of Politics will take place over three days, from 9 to 11 August at Holyrood. Extra events, run in partnership with the Edinburgh International Festival, will take place before, during and after these dates. Featuring events on politics, current affairs, social and environmental issues,…
Scottish charity is on the hunt for Edinburgh Health Walk Volunteers
Public invited to step forward to community roles after post-Covid decline Scotland’s national walking charity urges Edinburgh locals to become Volunteer Walk Leaders to lead Health Walks in the area. Paths for All supports a network of more than 800 short, social, and accessible low-level walks which are led by trained volunteers. However, since the…
Salmond is back on the Fringe
Former First Minister, Alex Salmond is coming back to the Fringe in a new show The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! along with Succession star Brian Cox, CBE, and former Speaker John Bercow in the Speaker’s chair for a couple of nights each. The new show will be a head to head between…
Tallia’s on the tram
Singer and social media influencer, Tallia Storm and her radio show co-host Fat Brestovci went for a wee hurl on the Edinburgh tram which has a special wrap to publicise their new show. Tallia Storm launched the Capital FM Scotland tram in Edinburgh. The newly unveiled livery on the tram will be gracing Scotlands capital…