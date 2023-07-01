The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has stepped up its transition into sustainable energy with the appointment of Rick Bull as Renewables Technical Sales Manager.
Most recently with the UK’s largest electrical wholesaler Edmundson Electrical as manager of the firm’s GreenTech renewables wing in Gala, which saw him specialise in Solar PV and battery storage, Bull brings with him nearly 15 years of experience in the sector.
During his 10 years at the helm of GreenTech, Bull helped turnover rise from £1.6 million to £13m and he will now spearhead EBC’s move into the alternative energy market.
Having established itself as one of Scotland’s leading boiler installers, the firm is responding to sector changes by turning its focus to heat pumps, solar panels, battery systems and underfloor heating
Bull’s arrival comes in the wake of EBC being granted Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accreditation, which gives quality assurance in the installation of small-scale renewables that will allow customers access to key Government incentives.
“I had read a lot about what was happening here and there’s no doubt I’m aligning myself with a high-quality company,” said Bull, who is originally from Aberdeen and now based in Galashiels.
“I’ve been in the construction industry for 15 years and worked with many great contractors. From the first time I walked through the doors at EBC I was bowled over by the impressive offices. There’s great drive and enthusiasm from the caring staff. The company is set up well and the efficiencies are clear to see. It really is a very polished product.
“I have been brought in to drive forward the renewables area of the business and it’s a hugely exciting time to be joining EBC with our focus on developing that side of things.
“I’m excited to have been given the opportunity to join a company with such a high standing in the industry as well as the chance to work alongside good people with a lot of enthusiasm and a clear vision of where they want to take the business.
“Given how the sector is changing and developing, it couldn’t be any more exciting to be here working under the banner of the Edinburgh Boiler Company. They have established a strong reputation and I’m really looking forward to helping build on that with our renewables service.”
Dougie Bell, EBC operations director, said: “Rick brings with him a wealth of experience within the renewables industry, working with a range of products including solar PV, batteries and air source heat pumps.
“He brings valuable knowledge to bolster the new EBC division and with so much going on in this sector, he is going to be a key member of our team as we continue to drive forward this area of the business.”
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper
Mad or just angry – she’s certainly alone. Jazz icon Zelda Fitzgerald is locked up in a mental hospital and has just hours to live. Award-winning actress Catherine D. DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay will premiere their new version of The Last Flapper by William Luce at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The play is set during…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – The Last Flapper
Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Business Stream achieves Young Person’s Guarantee employer status. One of the UK’s largest water retailers has been recognised for its continuous commitment to supporting young people and early careers. Business Stream is the first water retailer to achieve Young Person’s Guarantee employer status, highlighting its commitment to supporting young individuals at the start of their…
Continue Reading Water retailer buoys young people with early career support
Road works in Edinburgh this week
The City of Edinburgh Council’s traffic department @EdinTravel tries hard to keep us all advised about the traffic hot spots in the city, and to keep traffic here moving. This is the list of roads where you might encounter some disruption in the week to come when many city centre streets will be closed due…
Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Fife Flyers new coach Tom Coolen assured success-hungry fans that his team building for the new season is well under way. The newcomer already has top netminder Shane Owen in his line-up next season and his Canadian countryman was outstanding last term. Coolen (pictured) believes Owen is the best in the Elite League and the…
Continue Reading Flyers re-build is well under way says new coach
Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills
Plans include new café at Eskmills business campus in Musselburgh. A bakery which supplies some of Scotland’s leading delis, cafés, restaurants and hotels is making a six figure investment in relocating to East Lothian’s largest serviced business campus. Wholesale supplier of breads and pastries to respected cheesemonger I.J. Mellis and a raft of highly-rated foodie…
Continue Reading Award winning Company Bakery fulfils the knead for larger premises with move to Eskmills
Some historic Edinburgh dates in July
The Membership Secretary of the Old Edinburgh Club takes a look back at some of the more notable happenings in Edinburgh during the month of July over the centuries. 4 July 1stIn 1505, the kirkmaster and brethren of the surgeons and barbers (Incorporation of Barbers and Surgeons) presented a formal request to the provost, bailies,…