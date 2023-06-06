To mark National Walk to School Week, Barratt Developments Scotland encouraged schools in Scotland not to use vehicles and get involved in a number of mini-challenges and games during their walk to school.
Last year, more than 750 schools across the UK took part in Walk to School Week, aimed at making pupils experience first-hand the importance of walking to school.
To coincide with the week, Barratt Homes donated 500 high-vis wristbands and bag charms to pupils at Wallyford Primary School which they wore during an end of term trip.
Barratt Developments Scotland is committed to supporting children to enjoy their surroundings on their walk to school as they walk down a newly completed road at nearby St Clements Wells development in Wallyford.
Kirsty McGregor, Senior Business Support Assistant at Wallyford Primary School, said: “Wallyford Primary School would like to extend their thanks to Barratt Developments for their kind donation of 500 reflective wristbands and keychains for distribution to our pupils during Walk to School Week 2023.
“Working in partnership with Barratt to provide opportunities for safe travel as well as allowing our children to feel connected in their community.”
Anne Ross, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We always try to encourage more people to get outside and connect with nature, whether that be sitting in their garden or walking to school instead of using transport.
“We hope the safety accessories we donated to pupils at Wallyford Primary school have helped encourage the school to enjoy their walk to school as they get some fresh air and connect with the surrounding nature on their walk.”
Barratt Developments in the East of Scotland includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/scotland-east/
