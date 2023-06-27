Scottish walking charity, Paths for All, have formally launched their All Ability Health Walk training which is designed to include people with disabilities and long-term health conditions on Health Walks.

One fifth of the Scottish population has a disability. Among that one fifth taking part in physical activity is very low despite the fact that four in five people living with a disability would like to be more physically active This training aims to support more inclusive and welcoming opportunities for those in local communities living with disabilities to enjoy the benefits of getting outdoors and joining a sociable walk and wheel.

Working in partnership, Scottish Disability Sport and Paths for All have developed the free training course for members of the Scottish Health Walk Network (SHWN). The Scotland-wide network, which includes over 440 member organisations and community groups supported by Paths for All, deliver over 850 regular Health Walks. The free course consists of an e-learning module and in-person classroom session and offers the necessary knowledge and skills an organisation or group may need to identify barriers and challenges to those living with disabilities enjoying physical activity.

Zoe Niven

Zoë Niven, Senior Development Officer in the Walking for Health team at Paths for All said, “This new training really is a positive step in the support Paths for All offer to Walk Leaders across Scotland. The expertise and insight provided by Scottish Disability Sport means we’re better equipped to understand the barriers those with disabilities experience, and how we can create inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable walking and wheeling experiences that everyone can take part in.

“Regular walking and wheeling outdoors is incredibly beneficial to physical, mental and social wellbeing – we want everyone to have the opportunity to confidently take part and enjoy it. We’ve seen a positive reception in members of our Network, with several organisations having already completed the training. These organisations and community groups already deliver a wealth of Health Walks open to people of all abilities, this training really looks to strengthen how we do that, and broaden the reach to those who need it.”

Health Walks are free, safe and welcoming low-level walks, generally lasting 30-60 minutes, are designed to reduce health inequalities by boosting physical activity opportunities in local communities where people are more likely to experience long-term health conditions, disabilities and social isolation. Once the training has been completed, members will have the confidence to explore solutions and deliver effective communications to make their Health Walks even more welcoming and inclusive.

Whilst the All Ability Health Walk training is only available to members of the Scottish Health Walk Network, community groups and organisations keen to get involved can ask about joining the Scottish Health Walk Network.

www.pathsforall.org.uk/walking-for-health

Like this: Like Loading...