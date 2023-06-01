Care and Repair Edinburgh, part of the Age Scotland family, is calling for more handy volunteers this Volunteers’ Week who could help make a big difference to the lives of older people.

The charity has been serving Edinburgh’s older and disabled community for more than 30 years and completes around 6,000 jobs every year in homes across the city to enable older people to remain safely and independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Care and Repair Edinburgh offer a range of different services from electrical repairs, key safes, small joinery jobs and draught proofing.

Times are tough right now for older people in our communities with the cost-of-living crisis biting hard. The charity is looking for volunteers who enjoy DIY and making a real difference to the lives of older or disabled people in Edinburgh to donate their time to help carry out handy jobs to enable them to live as comfortable and safe as possible in their own homes.

Allison Strachan, head of Care and Repair Edinburgh, said: “Our handypeople volunteers make a positive impact on the lives of older and disabled Edinburgh residents. Something as simple as changing a lightbulb, hanging a picture, or fixing a curtain rail can mean so much to an older person living on their own.

“Volunteers’ Week is a great time to recognise and thank volunteers for the huge contribution they make. We have the privilege of seeing first-hand the huge difference our team of 20 volunteers can make on the lives of older people across Edinburgh on a daily basis and know that there is so much work that simply wouldn’t be possible without their ongoing passion and generosity.

“Volunteering is a great chance to contribute to your local community and build new relationships with people who really value your help.

“So, if you have the necessary skills and have a few spare hours each week, we’d be delighted to have you as part of our team!”

You can apply to become a volunteer by visiting www.cre.scot/vounteer or by calling us on 0131 337 1111.

Photo by Bidvine on Pexels.com

