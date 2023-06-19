People supported by Carr Gomm in Edinburgh travelled to RBS Gogarburn to celebrate 25 years of Carr Gomm supporting people in their homes and communities.
Clients and staff of the charity came together with others from across Scotland for the event hosted by former Britain’s Got Talent star, Edward Reid. They were joined by friends, family and the charity’s supporters, enjoying live performances, silent disco, therapets, carnival games, food trucks and more.
Guests had the chance to sing their favourite pop hits from Elvis to Amy Winehouse, as well as give their own poetry readings at Carr Gomm’s Got Talent session.
The event was fully accessible for all, with quiet spaces, food for all diets and a Revoloo vehicle for wheelchair users so that there were no barriers to people enjoying their day.
Chief Executive of Carr Gomm, Lucy Wren, said: “The festival has been an amazing opportunity to celebrate together the last 25 years of Carr Gomm. Every day our amazing staff support people who have a wide range of reasons for needing some help, to have safe and fulfilled lives. I am incredibly proud of the work we do changing people’s lives, and the Festival has been an amazing way to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment to changing lives.”
The charity is celebrating 25 years since it first started supporting people in East Lothian in 1998. Carr Gomm is now the largest mental health provider of services in the city and has expanded across the country, supporting 3000 people each week. The charity’s headquarters are based in Craigmillar in the south-east of Edinburgh where they have several community projects including Craigmillar Community Grows, Men in Sheds and Community Link Workers based in GP practices.
The goal to provide places and opportunities where people can connect with others in their community and feel supported, is the driving force behind their Big Carr Gomm Challenge fundraiser. The charity is over quarter of the way to its £25,000 target to fund activities like music workshops, games groups, days out, and community gardens.
