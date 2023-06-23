The 300 acre site at The Royal Highland Showground is usually only seen from the air by those arriving at or departing from Edinburgh Airport.

Today, drone pilot Craig Duncan took a look at the show ground from above and recorded it in the photos below.

Unless you already have a ticket for Saturday it may be difficult to get in as the Society was reporting a sell out on Friday and Saturday. It is expected that around 200,000 people will visit the show over the four days from Thursday to Sunday.

Check here on the RHASS website for availability.

