When a shop unit in Morningside became available, Paper Tiger owner, Michael Apter, jumped at the opportunity.
Now there are three branches of the independent card and gift shop in Edinburgh, the most recent taking the space on Morningside Road occupied by Paperchase until the chain’s demise. And the shop has been redecorated with a lovely tiger design on the side window by artist Catherine Rayner.
Michael said: “I am indebted to Catherine Rayner for taking my very basic idea, and turning it into something very special that has brought tears of delight to my eyes. I sincerely hope that, like Augustus, the tiger, you can also find your smile at Paper Tiger. We have Catherine’s very special baby wear range on the shelves of the new shop alongside her cards and books.
“The support of our suppliers and their reps and agents has been both spectacular and very emotional. We work with over 200 makers, illustrators, designers, and publishers, and their delight in our growth has been an amazing experience for me. I can’t namecheck them all, but we are blessed to have our industry behind us all the way. Thank you.”
The shop has everything that you have come to expect from the local retailer with a wide range of cards, wrapping paper and gifts.
Five things you need to know today
Weekend events Here is a selection of events taking place this weekend as well as racing at Musselburgh. If you know of any others or are organising an event please send us your poster or email us details editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk Beating Retreat If you have never had the opportunity of watching a Beating Retreat up close…
Letter from Scotland
The Scottish Government’s efforts to save the planet, and tidy up our streets and countryside, have exposed a whole landfill site of pungent issues. All week we’ve been discussing the “deposit return scheme” (DRS) for drinks containers, in increasingly rattled tones, as one special interest jostles against another. There are those for, and those…
Capital Coffee – Two Children Coffee
Stockbridge is often criticised for having more cafés than it can bear. Two Children Coffee’s instant success seems to have debunked this view. Though some debate remains over which side of the Stockbridge / Comely Bank ‘border’ it lies on, there’s little doubt that it has already attracted a significant number of regulars since opening…
Social worker wins £28,000 claim against council for racial discrimination
An employment tribunal has found that a former social worker for Edinburgh Council was left ‘humiliated and traumatised’ after being discriminated against by bosses because of her race. The City of Edinburgh Council has been ordered to pay £28,000 to the former employee who was subject to “entirely unreasonable” treatment – which it was said a…
Continue Reading Social worker wins £28,000 claim against council for racial discrimination
Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone “will create a healthier city”
It is now a year until Edinburgh can begin to enforce the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) which is in place in the city centre. The LEZ was introduced a year ago although there is a two year grace period before penalty charges are imposed. NHS Lothian back the council’s move to improve the air quality…
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone “will create a healthier city”
Edinburgh Leisure will keep the children happy this summer
The city’s biggest sports and leisure provider has lots of activities to keep the kids active and entertained this summer. Edinburgh Leisure is offering a range of sports camps and fun activities for children and families to enjoy at different venues across the city. Whether your child is crazy about climbing, silly about soft play…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure will keep the children happy this summer