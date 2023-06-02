When a shop unit in Morningside became available, Paper Tiger owner, Michael Apter, jumped at the opportunity.

Now there are three branches of the independent card and gift shop in Edinburgh, the most recent taking the space on Morningside Road occupied by Paperchase until the chain’s demise. And the shop has been redecorated with a lovely tiger design on the side window by artist Catherine Rayner.

Michael said: “I am indebted to Catherine Rayner for taking my very basic idea, and turning it into something very special that has brought tears of delight to my eyes. I sincerely hope that, like Augustus, the tiger, you can also find your smile at Paper Tiger. We have Catherine’s very special baby wear range on the shelves of the new shop alongside her cards and books.

“The support of our suppliers and their reps and agents has been both spectacular and very emotional. We work with over 200 makers, illustrators, designers, and publishers, and their delight in our growth has been an amazing experience for me. I can’t namecheck them all, but we are blessed to have our industry behind us all the way. Thank you.”

The shop has everything that you have come to expect from the local retailer with a wide range of cards, wrapping paper and gifts.

https://www.papertiger.co.uk/

Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

