Hibernian Women announced the signing of Mya Christie on a two-year deal on Tuesday evening.
Capable of playing both as a winger and a wing-back, Mya is a talented and versatile player who will bring plenty of quality to Grant Scott’s side.
At just 18, Mya has been regular for Aberdeen throughout the recent campaign, making 28 league appearances.
She is also a regular at international level, recently featuring for the Scotland under-19s squad. Whilst on international duty, Mya has linked up with current Hibs forward Eilidh Adams.
With regards to signing for Hibs Women, Mya said: “I am really happy to be here. I think it is a good opportunity for me to develop as a player.
“I know from playing against Hibs in the past, that there is a real family feel between the staff and the players, so I am excited to get started and meet everyone.”
Newly appointed manager Grant Scott, added: “We are excited to welcome Mya to the club, she is a young player who already has experience of the SWPL.
“Mya is only 18 years old and has played in a variety of positions for Aberdeen and Scotland U19s. We look forward to working with her at Hibernian and aiding development over the next two years.”
