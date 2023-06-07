Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) will be delayed until at least October 2025 The Circular Economy Minister, Lorna Slater announced in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Minister said this is a consequence of the UK Government’s refusal to agree a full exclusion from the Internal Market Act.
Last week the UK Government imposed a number of conditions on the Scottish scheme, including the removal of glass from its remit and the requirement to align aspects of the scheme with other UK schemes which are not yet in place.
Following consultations with key businesses including producers, Ministers have concluded that certainty on critical elements of the scheme cannot be provided to businesses until the UK Government publishes more detail and therefore Scotland’s deposit return scheme will not go live until October 2025 at the earliest.
Addressing Parliament Ms Slater said: “As of today, it is now clear that we have been left with no other option than to delay the launch of Scotland’s DRS, until October 2025 at the earliest based on the UK Government’s current stated aspirations.
“I remain committed to interoperable DRS schemes across the UK provided that we can work in a spirit of collaboration not imposition. I wrote again last night to the UK Government, to urge ministers to reset a climate of trust and good faith to galvanise and retain the knowledge that has been built in Circularity Scotland and DRS partners in Scotland.
“This Parliament voted for a Deposit Return Scheme. I am committed to a Deposit Return Scheme. Scotland will have a Deposit Return Scheme. It will come later than need be. It will be more limited than it should be. More limited than Parliament voted for.
“These delays and dilutions lie squarely in the hands of UK Government that has sadly seemed so far more intent on sabotaging this parliament than protecting our environment.”
Leith Walk student flats to be approved
A bid to build a new Edinburgh student accommodation block near Leith walk is set to get the go ahead. Plans to demolish former garages on Arthur Street will go before councillors on Wednesday and have been recommended for approval. Planners said the proposed five-storey building was “well-designed” with sustainable building materials and proposals would help…
Film in the City will be back this month
The St Andrew Square Garden will host free outdoor films this June with Elvis, Rocket Man, Dirty Dancing and Top Gun – Maverick all included in the programme. The three day spectacular will have something for the children and young at heart with Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz, to cult titles Mean Girls and Local Hero, alongside family favourites Encanto,…
Five things you need to know today
Edinburgh Trams – new part of the line opens today Today’s the day for the newest part of the tramline to open at noon between Picardy Place and Newhaven. The trams will run every seven minutes, and this will be using the entire line to the Airport as Edinburgh Trams engineers were able to fix…
The battle over the inauguration of the electric tramway
This is the thread about the “Battle of South Clerk Street”, or when the students of Edinburgh went briefly to war over the inauguration of the electric tramway system. This thread was originally written and published in January 2018. It has been lightly edited and corrected as applicable for this post. I got a book…
Continue Reading The battle over the inauguration of the electric tramway
Hibs add Christie to the team
Hibernian Women announced the signing of Mya Christie on a two-year deal on Tuesday evening. Capable of playing both as a winger and a wing-back, Mya is a talented and versatile player who will bring plenty of quality to Grant Scott’s side. At just 18, Mya has been regular for Aberdeen throughout the recent campaign,…
Stars back the call for an Older People’s Commissioner
Scottish stars from music and theatre have called upon The Scottish Government to appoint an Older People’s Commissioner. Singer Barbara Dickson OBE, actor Gregor Fisher, and actor Barbara Rafferty have backed the charity, Independent Age, which wants everyone to have a voice, particularly as they age. Messages released today will call on Holyrood to make…
Continue Reading Stars back the call for an Older People’s Commissioner