King is honoured
The King will be here next week to receive the Honours of Scotland and it seems that the smell of fresh paint may greet him.
John Mitchell an Old Town resident has spotted a fresh lick of black paint on the Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers on The Royal Mile. These used to be a mix of more regal gold and black, but the all black is just marginally better.
In the new plans being progressed for George Street where there will also be Hostile Vehicle Mitigation measures designed into the layout, it appears these will be provided by rising bollards, but the final details will be drawn up at Stage 4 – the Technical Design phase which will conclude in summer 2024.
A recent council report stated: “Considering physical security, the greatest safety risks were identified to potentially occur at road junctions and streets spaces (such as landscaped seating areas) where people congregate. These primarily concerned the potential for vehicle-as-a-weapon attacks (VAW). From this it was agreed a Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) Strategy would be undertaken during the RIBA Stage 4 Technical Design and bollard-based enforcement would be required to mitigate this risk and serve as enforcement for proposed traffic restrictions. This HVM Study would investigate the provision of additional traffic calming measures, vehicle deterrents (such as street furniture or landscaping) to provide people and building-fronts in the area protection against a hostile vehicle.”
Caledonian Sleeper
The sleeper which connects Edinburgh with London changed hands on Sunday. After the years of service under the Serco contract when disruption and cancellations were rife, The Scottish Government is taking back control. A new arms’ length company Scottish Rail Holdings owned and controlled by the government is now running the service. Reservations are (unlike most other train services we know) available up to 12 months in advance, although there will be no “bargain berths”.
Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Today sees the start of a new era for the Caledonian Sleeper as the services come into public ownership, in line with our Operator of Last Resort duty.
“The decision to mobilise Operator of Last resort arrangements, announced to Parliament earlier this year, followed an extensive review and consideration of the options available to provide Caledonian Sleeper services beyond June this year, when the current franchise expires. This review was conducted against the background of substantial uncertainty regarding future market conditions and the pace and impact of the UK Government’s rail reform process.
“It is fitting that we recognise the successes of the staff and management at the Caledonian Sleeper who have transformed this service, and who will remain as valued members of the team. I give my reassurances that there is a continued role for them to play in the future success of the service.
“In recent years, the Caledonian Sleeper has flourished, with increasing numbers of people using its unique journey opportunities. The service plays an important role in showcasing the best of Scotland and I look forward to building on that success in the years to come.”
Pride Edinburgh
Was this the biggest Pride Edinburgh ever? It certainly looked like it as it took more than an hour to pass by along the Royal Mile on the way to Bristo Square.
Enjoy our photos here or on Facebook. Were you there?
Spanish language Bookbug
At McDonald Road Library today at noon Spanish Language Bookbug is on. for just half an hour for babies and toddlers under 5.
Book a free place on Eventbrite – and search for Bookbug at your nearest library there.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the June issue is just out now..
Or click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.
Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders
Last resort anti-social behaviour powers could be harnessed by the police in Edinburgh to crack down on increasing ‘lawlessness and bloody violence’ in the Old Town. City council leader Cammy Day said dispersal orders could be used to tackle crime in the area, following a desperate plea by businesses for help. An open letter sent…
Continue Reading Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders
Primary school parents fighting in the playground
Calls have been made for community policing to be stepped-up at an Edinburgh primary school where staff “regularly feel threatened and unsafe at work”. Incidents of parents fighting in the playground and “aggression and violence” toward teachers and support staff have been reported at Ferryhill Primary School on Wester Drylaw Avenue. The Drylaw school’s parent…
Continue Reading Primary school parents fighting in the playground
New director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival named
The new Festival Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) will take over in September when Nick Barley steps down after 14 years. Jenny Niven who is a cultural producer and director has been named as his successor. Niven has worked on a range of literary festivals in Scotland and elsewhere, including Push the…
Continue Reading New director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival named
Leith controlled parking zone effective from Monday
The controlled parking zone in Leith will be operational on Monday. The area includes Leith Walk, Pilrig, Leith and North Leith. Parking permits for residents are already on sale online. The new controls will mean that, during the controlled hours Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, all parking is controlled. During those hours all kerbside…
Continue Reading Leith controlled parking zone effective from Monday
First Minister travelling to Brussels
First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to Brussels this week for a series of trade, diplomatic and policy engagements. During his first overseas visit since taking up post, the First Minister will set out his vision for Scotland’s relationship with the EU, and how we can work closely with European partners in response to common…
Two elderly pedestrians in hospital after Mayfield Road crash
Two pedestrians, an 88-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, were taken to hospital after a crash involving the driver of a black Subaru. The incident took place on West Mains Road at Mayfield Road at 1.30pm on Saturday 24 June 2023 while the pedestrians were crossing the road. The 80-year-old female driver of the Subaru…
Continue Reading Two elderly pedestrians in hospital after Mayfield Road crash