King is honoured

The King will be here next week to receive the Honours of Scotland and it seems that the smell of fresh paint may greet him.

John Mitchell an Old Town resident has spotted a fresh lick of black paint on the Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers on The Royal Mile. These used to be a mix of more regal gold and black, but the all black is just marginally better.

In the new plans being progressed for George Street where there will also be Hostile Vehicle Mitigation measures designed into the layout, it appears these will be provided by rising bollards, but the final details will be drawn up at Stage 4 – the Technical Design phase which will conclude in summer 2024.

A recent council report stated: “Considering physical security, the greatest safety risks were identified to potentially occur at road junctions and streets spaces (such as landscaped seating areas) where people congregate. These primarily concerned the potential for vehicle-as-a-weapon attacks (VAW). From this it was agreed a Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) Strategy would be undertaken during the RIBA Stage 4 Technical Design and bollard-based enforcement would be required to mitigate this risk and serve as enforcement for proposed traffic restrictions. This HVM Study would investigate the provision of additional traffic calming measures, vehicle deterrents (such as street furniture or landscaping) to provide people and building-fronts in the area protection against a hostile vehicle.”

Amazing what gets painted when the King is coming pic.twitter.com/HV8e1Ywzqi — John Mitchell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@john_auldtoon) June 25, 2023

Caledonian Sleeper

The sleeper which connects Edinburgh with London changed hands on Sunday. After the years of service under the Serco contract when disruption and cancellations were rife, The Scottish Government is taking back control. A new arms’ length company Scottish Rail Holdings owned and controlled by the government is now running the service. Reservations are (unlike most other train services we know) available up to 12 months in advance, although there will be no “bargain berths”.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Today sees the start of a new era for the Caledonian Sleeper as the services come into public ownership, in line with our Operator of Last Resort duty.

“The decision to mobilise Operator of Last resort arrangements, announced to Parliament earlier this year, followed an extensive review and consideration of the options available to provide Caledonian Sleeper services beyond June this year, when the current franchise expires. This review was conducted against the background of substantial uncertainty regarding future market conditions and the pace and impact of the UK Government’s rail reform process.

“It is fitting that we recognise the successes of the staff and management at the Caledonian Sleeper who have transformed this service, and who will remain as valued members of the team. I give my reassurances that there is a continued role for them to play in the future success of the service.

“In recent years, the Caledonian Sleeper has flourished, with increasing numbers of people using its unique journey opportunities. The service plays an important role in showcasing the best of Scotland and I look forward to building on that success in the years to come.”

Pride Edinburgh

Was this the biggest Pride Edinburgh ever? It certainly looked like it as it took more than an hour to pass by along the Royal Mile on the way to Bristo Square.

Enjoy our photos here or on Facebook. Were you there?

Spanish language Bookbug

At McDonald Road Library today at noon Spanish Language Bookbug is on. for just half an hour for babies and toddlers under 5.

Book a free place on Eventbrite – and search for Bookbug at your nearest library there.

