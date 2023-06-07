With the launch of passenger services to Newhaven today the Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to introduce its award-winning brand of service excellence to tens of thousands of new customers.

There are eight new stops, and the expanded tramway now provides a link between the city centre and some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated areas, as well as serving key destinations such as Ocean Terminal and Port of Leith.

Lea Harrison Managing Director Edinburgh Trams Trams to Newhaven launched on 7 June 2023 at noon ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “Building on the undoubted popularity of the original route, the new line opens up a wealth of opportunities for the communities it now serves.

“Customers old and new can also count on the Edinburgh Trams team to help them to make the most of the new services, and we’ll be out and about on the system offering help and advice on getting around and finding the most cost-effective ticket option from a range of value-for-money deals.

“We’ll also continue working closely with businesses along the route to ensure they don’t miss out on the benefits of this landmark transport project that will help them attract new customers while providing a convenient way for their employees to get to and from work.”

As passengers boarded the first trams bound for Newhaven from the new stop in Picardy Place, Lea also thanked everyone involved in the successful launch, and for their hard work in the run-up to the big day.

He said: “From start to finish, the Trams to Newhaven project has been a real team effort, and over the past few months the Edinburgh Trams team has worked tirelessly on extensive testing and commissioning to ensure the new route integrates seamlessly with the original line,” he said.

“Now we’re all set to build on past successes as we enter a new era for both the tram and our fantastic city as it looks to a prosperous, greener, and even better-connected future.”

Edinburgh Trams team PHOTO Ross Nixon

Like this: Like Loading...