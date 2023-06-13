Tina, an adorable 10-year-old Labrador, eagerly awaits the opportunity to find her forever family. This lovable canine is in need of a home where she can flourish, surrounded by adults or children aged 16 and above, ready to shower her with abundant affection. Although Tina is friendly and well-behaved, she prefers to be the sole…

Continue Reading Dog of the Week – Tina the Labrador