The city’s biggest sports and leisure provider has lots of activities to keep the kids active and entertained this summer.

Edinburgh Leisure is offering a range of sports camps and fun activities for children and families to enjoy at different venues across the city. Whether your child is crazy about climbing, silly about soft play or they simply love to swim, Edinburgh Leisure has it covered.

Their summer activities programme covers swimming, diving, tennis, soft play, climbing, gymnastics and more geared towards ages 3 to 18 years. From week-long sports camps to just a fun way to spend an hour, there’s something for everyone.



Full-day holiday clubs

Looking for a fun-packed week of sport, arts, games, and activities from a trusted provider? Each of their clubs has a sporting speciality, including multi-activity, multi-sports, aquatics, gymnastics, and racquets. Bookable by the day or the week, Edinburgh Leisure offers an early drop off and late pick up available at no extra cost.

Half Day Camps

Don’t need full day camps? Don’t worry! Edinburgh Leisure has week-long half-day holiday clubs running from 9am – 1pm.

Edinburgh Leisure’s Multisport Camps, at Gracemount Leisure Centre, is aimed at 8 years+, and puts the emphasis on the ‘multi’. Children can look forward to trying a range of sports, as well as trying out different arts, challenges, games, and educational activities.



Edinburgh Leisure’s Gymnastics Camp – Stage 2, is available at Tumbles at Portobello. This half-day gymnastics camp is for the more experienced little gymnast and will allow your budding ‘Beth Tweddle’ or ‘Max Whitlock’ to develop their skills on vault, beam, bars, and floor, as well as having fun on trampolines, a fast track, a tumble run and in foam pits.



Summer Coaching

If you’re looking for your child to perfect or learn a new skill, then their summer coaching offering is for them. There’s everything including climbing, gymnastics, Gym Nippers (perfect for pre-schoolers), swimming, diving, tennis and match play.



And it isn’t just the kids who get to have all the fun. This summer, Edinburgh Leisure is offering Adult Beginner and Improver swim lessons at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre and Leith Victoria Swim Centre.



And for adults who want to dive into something more challenging, they’re offering hour-long bookable adult-dive sessions, suitable for divers currently attending the Edinburgh Leisure Adult Divers and Masters sessions. Divers will work with a qualified level 2 coach on a variety of skills and techniques on the poolside at theRoyal Commonwealth Pool, and on the 1m, 3m and platforms.



Summer activities for all the family

Wherever you’re at on the map, Edinburgh Leisure has something fun and active for all the family to enjoy together including Aquadash, Badminton, Clip ‘n’ Climb, Soft Play, Family Swim Sessions, Taster Climbing sessions, Table Tennis and Tennis, across lots of our venues in Edinburgh.



You can even try your hand at Pickleball, the world’s fastest growing sport. New to Edinburgh Leisure, it’s a hybrid of ping pong, tennis, and badminton. Book on the Edinburgh Leisure app under social sports or online. Pickleball can be played at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre, the new Meadowbank Sports Centre, and Craiglockhart Tennis Centre.

As the biggest club in town, with50+ venues across the city, which includes 1 world-class climbing centre; 12 superb swimming pools, 32 tennis courts; and 141 sports pitches, Edinburgh Leisure has built a reputation as a trusted sports and leisure provider who will guarantee your kids an adventure of fun this summer.



Head to Edinburgh Leisure’s blog to find out more.

Go to www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/summer-holiday-camps for more information and to book.

Picture Copyright Chris Watt

