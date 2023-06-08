Lumo, the electric train operator, hosted a first for Newcastle on Wednesday nigh with its own Culture Train Live with live performances on an exclusive round trip from Edinburgh to Newcastle.
The ‘Culture Train Live’ provided a night to remember, with local North East acts including Drag Queen Mutha Tucka and Comedian Gavin Edwards included in the talented line up.
The event, which marked a new collaboration with Edinburgh Festival Fringe, included magicians, musicians, and some on-board participation with a musical sing-a-long dubbed as ‘carrige-oke’.
The one-off event brought a taste of the Edinburgh Fringe to Newcastle travellers’ doorsteps while demonstrating how easy it is to get there by train, the night before the world’s largest performing arts festival launched its 2023 programme.
An impromptu on platform performance at Edinburgh Waverly Station celebrated the collaboration between Lumo and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s ‘Keep It Fringe’ Fund. Intended to level the playing field for artists, providing the opportunity to reap the rewards of all the Fringe has to offer – Lumo has donated return tickets to all bursary recipients.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs from 4 – 28 August.
Five things you need to know today
Festival Fringe 2023 The Fringe launches its programme today. Of course it is not the Fringe Society which performs the more than 3,000 shows, but brave performers, actors, musicians and comedians. If you can then make sure that if you are here in August you buy a couple of tickets. Read more here. [L-R] Cris…
Fringe Programme 2023 has been published
The official 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme has just been published. The programme contains the range of work performed at the Fringe, spanning the genres of theatre, dance, circus, physical theatre, comedy, music, musicals, opera, cabaret, variety, children’s shows, spoken word, exhibitions and events. The theme for this year’s programme cover and the wider Fringe…