Lumo, the electric train operator, hosted a first for Newcastle on Wednesday nigh with its own Culture Train Live with live performances on an exclusive round trip from Edinburgh to Newcastle.

The ‘Culture Train Live’ provided a night to remember, with local North East acts including Drag Queen Mutha Tucka and Comedian Gavin Edwards included in the talented line up.

The event, which marked a new collaboration with Edinburgh Festival Fringe, included magicians, musicians, and some on-board participation with a musical sing-a-long dubbed as ‘carrige-oke’.

The one-off event brought a taste of the Edinburgh Fringe to Newcastle travellers’ doorsteps while demonstrating how easy it is to get there by train, the night before the world’s largest performing arts festival launched its 2023 programme.

An impromptu on platform performance at Edinburgh Waverly Station celebrated the collaboration between Lumo and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society’s ‘Keep It Fringe’ Fund. Intended to level the playing field for artists, providing the opportunity to reap the rewards of all the Fringe has to offer – Lumo has donated return tickets to all bursary recipients.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs from 4 – 28 August.

