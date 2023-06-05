Linlithgow Rose Football Club, which has achieved championship success, will receive a letter of congratulations from West Lothian Council.

Councillors unanimously agreed a motion raised by Linlithgow councillor Pauline Orr congratulating Linlithgow Rose on winning the Premier Division of the East of Scotland Football League for the 2022 to 2023 season.

In her motion the SNP councillor said: “This sealed the club’s first championship in 10 years. With just two defeats in 28 league games the Rose have shown an incredible transformation under their new manager Gordon Herd and the championship title is just reward for their hard work.”

Fellow ward councillors, Labour’s Tom Conn and Lib Dem, Sally Pattle, added their congratulations to the team.

Councillor Conn said: “I’d just like to add my congratulations to Linlithgow Rose but I think we need to congratulate the committee and others who work to support the team behind the scenes.”

by Stuart Somerville, Local Democracy Reporter.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Millfield Park, Haddington. Haddington Athletic v Linlithgow Rose.The Rose win 2-1 and win league and promotion to the Lowland League.Picture by staff photographer Stuart Vance.

Like this: Like Loading...