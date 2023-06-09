Former Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP has published his resignation honours list after approval from current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

There are rewards for those faithful to him such as former Home Secretary Priti Patel who receives a damehood and Simon Clarke and Jacob Rees-Mogg are given knighthoods. (full list is below)

He has also awarded seven peerages to Shaun Stephen Bailey, Benjamin Gascoigne, Benjamin Houchen, Ross John Kempsell, Charlotte Kathering Tranter Owen, Kulveer Sing Ranger, and Daniel Robert Rosenfield many of whom worked with him when he was Mayor of London.

As well as these there is the usual list of lesser honours such as OBE and CBE with Guto Harri and Jack Doyle former directors of communications each receiving the OBE.

Nadine Dorries stood down with immediate effect as an MP earlier today causing a by election in Mid Bedfordshire saying it is time for someone younger to take the reins, but we cannot find her name on the list, and some commentators say she and Alok Sharma were removed from it.

The SNP has called on Rishi Sunak to scrap Boris Johnson’s honours list, labelling the entire system “outdated and unfit for purpose”.



It follows reports Johnson’s initial list included Nadine Dorries, Alister Jack and his own father, Stanley Johnson.



Tommy Sheppard MP said: “Boris Johnson has made a complete mockery of the honours system, just like he a made a complete mockery of British politics.



“His attempt to nominate charlatans like Nadine Dorries, Alister Jack – and even his own father – to the House of Lords sums up the arrogance of the man – and highlights in no uncertain terms how corrupt the system is.



“Rishi Sunak must scrap Boris Johnson’s entire honours list – and do so without delay.



“This corrupt, crony-ridden Westminster system – including the honours system – is completely outdated and unfit for purpose.



“And with pro-Brexit Labour U-turning on their pledge to overhaul the system, there is no sign of any radical changes happening in the future.



“Only the SNP are offering voters real change through independence, which would rid Scotland of undemocratic institutions like the House of Lords for good.”

SCOTTISH GREENS

The party says that Boris Johnson’s honours list is beyond satire. The party’s constitutional spokesperson, Ross Greer, has said that it exposes a totally rotten system.

Mr Greer said: “It is hard to think of people who have done more damage and are less worthy of recognition and reward than those on this sorry list. It is beyond satire.

“People will see this for what it is. Mogg led the campaign of lies and disinformation that delivered a disastrous Brexit while Patel introduced some of the most brutal, racist and anti-refugee policies in decades.

“This is a roll of dishonour, which is no surprise considering it came from Boris Johnson, a man so shameless that he reportedly tried to give a knighthood to his own dad.

“The whole preposterous saga only goes to emphasise how broken, shameful and morally bankrupt our so-called ‘honours’ system is.

“Whether it is their dodgy donors, crooked cronies or the endless taint of sleaze that goes to the heart of their party, the Tories have shown that they view government as a private club run purely for themselves and their wealthy friends.

“One of the biggest opportunities of independence is Scotland would replace this rotten system with a real democracy.

“We can be a fairer and more equal country where real power lies with people and communities, rather than being passed around a tiny elite as a reward for constant failure.”

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said: “Boris Johnson has been allowed to hand out gongs to his partygate pals, and Rishi Sunak has just waved it through.

“The sorry saga of his long goodbye has dragged on for far too long.

“Rishi Sunak must stick by his pledge to govern with integrity, but giving the green light to Boris’ blusters doesn’t inspire confidence.”

