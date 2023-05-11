An influx of new residents in the Rosewell area has left its primary school bursting at the seams and needing a temporary classroom to cope.
Midlothian Council has applied for planning permission to add the temporary unit to Rosewell Primary School after saying there is “an immediate requirement for additional spaces”.
Lodging the application with its own planners, the council’s representatives say there is not time to wait for a long term plan to provide additional classroom space for families in the area.
They said: “The scheme is intended as a temporary solution while a longer-term plan is developed and seeks to address an immediate requirement for additional spaces within Rosewell Primary school due to an influx of residents into the area putting increased demands on the existing amenities.
“Pressures of time scale have meant that Midlothian Council has sought to procure temporary facilities to provide a fast response to an immediate shortfall in space.”
The planned unit will be added to the north east side of the school site and the council has proposed a three year temporary permission is granted.
It also proposes to replace a grass area next to the school’s hard play area with tarmac before placing the temporary classroom on it saying it would address issues of flooding on the site
It adds: “The location of the building will not have an adverse effect on the current biodiversity of the location which is identified as having low value being either hard standing or grass which is regularly cut.”
The application is available to view on Midlothian Council’s planning portal.
by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
