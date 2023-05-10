Twelve nurses, all members of NHS Lothian’s Hospital at Home team will run the 10K which is part of Edinburgh Marathon Festival at the end of May.

Sarah, Frances, Charlotte, Lynsey, Hannah, Emma G, Kirstin, Keira, Graham, Jess, Caitlin and Emma R. will raise funds for Age Scotland which tackles loneliness and isolation in older people. The Hospital at Home team also tackles this social isolation and they know first hand the effect it can have from the clients they visit. The team treat patients at home rather than in hospital.

Sarah Greaves, one of the 12 runners who will be supporting Age Scotland, said: “The purpose of the Hospital at Home service is to prevent hospital admissions for frail, elderly patients by providing care and treatments in the comfort and familiarity of their own home. The service enables patients to receive treatments that would otherwise require them to be admitted to hospital such as oxygen therapy, intravenous medication and access to hospital tests under the care of a consultant.



“This is invaluable not only to reduce pressure on hospital beds but less stressful for patients and their families and reduces the complications a hospital admission can often incur. We also support unpaid carers, recognise carer stress and refer them to the appropriate services for support and information.



“We chose to raise money for Age Scotland as we believe it is an invaluable charity and close to our hearts which supports older people and their families who are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can be detrimental to their health and wellbeing.”

Michelle Supple, deputy chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “We are delighted that Sarah and her colleagues from the NHS Lothian Hospital at Home team have chosen to support Age Scotland by running in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival. Their generosity – and hard work – is very much appreciated.



“All the money they raise will go directly to our friendship and helpline services which help tackle loneliness and isolation among older people across the country.



“We know that chronic loneliness can be extremely damaging to older people’s health. Our friendship line makes calls to older people, providing a friendly ear to listen and someone to chat to. Older people have said the calls make them feel more connected and less alone but we need more people like Sarah and her colleagues raising vital funds to be able to expand the service to ensure no-one is left behind.



“We wish all 12 runners the very best of luck in their training and on race day. We’ll be cheering them on, every step of their race.”

Support Sarah and the rest of the team here: https://agescotland.enthuse.com/pf/sarah-greaves

