Twelve nurses, all members of NHS Lothian’s Hospital at Home team will run the 10K which is part of Edinburgh Marathon Festival at the end of May.
Sarah, Frances, Charlotte, Lynsey, Hannah, Emma G, Kirstin, Keira, Graham, Jess, Caitlin and Emma R. will raise funds for Age Scotland which tackles loneliness and isolation in older people. The Hospital at Home team also tackles this social isolation and they know first hand the effect it can have from the clients they visit. The team treat patients at home rather than in hospital.
Sarah Greaves, one of the 12 runners who will be supporting Age Scotland, said: “The purpose of the Hospital at Home service is to prevent hospital admissions for frail, elderly patients by providing care and treatments in the comfort and familiarity of their own home. The service enables patients to receive treatments that would otherwise require them to be admitted to hospital such as oxygen therapy, intravenous medication and access to hospital tests under the care of a consultant.
“This is invaluable not only to reduce pressure on hospital beds but less stressful for patients and their families and reduces the complications a hospital admission can often incur. We also support unpaid carers, recognise carer stress and refer them to the appropriate services for support and information.
“We chose to raise money for Age Scotland as we believe it is an invaluable charity and close to our hearts which supports older people and their families who are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can be detrimental to their health and wellbeing.”
Michelle Supple, deputy chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “We are delighted that Sarah and her colleagues from the NHS Lothian Hospital at Home team have chosen to support Age Scotland by running in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival. Their generosity – and hard work – is very much appreciated.
“All the money they raise will go directly to our friendship and helpline services which help tackle loneliness and isolation among older people across the country.
“We know that chronic loneliness can be extremely damaging to older people’s health. Our friendship line makes calls to older people, providing a friendly ear to listen and someone to chat to. Older people have said the calls make them feel more connected and less alone but we need more people like Sarah and her colleagues raising vital funds to be able to expand the service to ensure no-one is left behind.
“We wish all 12 runners the very best of luck in their training and on race day. We’ll be cheering them on, every step of their race.”
Support Sarah and the rest of the team here: https://agescotland.enthuse.com/pf/sarah-greaves
Fort Kinnaird gives to local charities
The shopping centre Fort Kinnaird owned by British Land is helping charities in Craigmillar with a donation of £5,000. The local charities which will benefit are Thistle Foundation, The Venchie Children and Young People’s Project and Craigmillar Now. Thistle Foundation, founded in 1944, supports people in Scotland living with disabilities and long-term health conditions such…
East Lothian Councillors back plans to protect public right of way
A public path which existed for over a century, linking John Muir Way and Yellowcraig Beach, had to be diverted after developers built housing across it. The path has been considered a public right of way by locals for generations. However a meeting of East Lothian Council’s administration cabinet this week heard that the land…
Government help on energy bills is welcome
The expansion of the Fuel Insecurity Fund to £30 million will help families with their energy bills, and is welcomed by Edinburgh East MSP, Ash Regan. The Scottish Government has allocated £9 million to enable Advice Direct Scotland to administer Home Heating Support Fund grants to those struggling with any energy price increases. £8.5 million…
Ukrainians to be moved off boat by July
Ukrainian refugees on board a cruise ship in Edinburgh will be moved into new accommodation by July, the council has confirmed. Over 1,000 people are still living on the MS Victoria which has been docked at Leith since last summer as part of efforts to accommodate displaced refugees who have arrived in the country following…
Water company cuts carbon emissions by half
Scottish Water has reduced its carbon emissions by half in just a year. The water retailer Business Stream achieved the 50% reduction by rolling out a series of carefully-planned measures to deliver environmental savings. It has also retained many of the positive behaviours which were adopted during lockdown. The result, measured from April 2022 to…
Protest at AGM to stop abrdn funding fossil fuel bonds
On Wednesday campaigners from the Toxic Bonds Network congregated outside of abrdn’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Assembly Rooms to inform shareholders and clients about abrdn’s fossil fuel bond investments. The groups also called on the asset manager to deny new debt to companies expanding fossil fuel projects. Abrdn holds over $65 million in Adani…
