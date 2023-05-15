Ross High RFC has lodged plans to create a beer garden outside its Tranent clubhouse

A planning application has been submitted to East Lothian Council which would see a slabbed area outside the clubhouse extended and its use changed from open space to a beer garden.

The land, which is owned by the local authority, would then be served using a new UPVC window in its clubhouse, which will replace an existing one with a sliding sash style opening to act as a serving hatch.

The rugby club, which was established more than 50 years ago by former pupils of Ross High School, plays in the East Regional League Division One.

The clubhouse is available for hire for private functions except for Saturdays during the league season.

The proposals for the beer garden include plans to surround it with a small ‘picket type fence and gate’ which will be below one metre high.

It is proposed to have the garden open from April to October each year during the weekends between 12pm and 8pm.

Tables and chairs used in the beer garden will not be permanently fixed but according to the application will be stacked or folded away at the end of each day.

The plans are available to view on the council’s planning portal.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Ross High Rugby Club plans a beer garden at the front of the clubhouse pic Google Maps

