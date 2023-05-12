Fancy trialing an electric bike, or perhaps a mountain bike or a kayak because you don’t have the cash to buy one? Well, Edinburgh-based Decathlon have launched a rental scheme to allow you do do just that.

The company claim they want to move people through the joy of sport so they are now promoting rentals on what they consider to be their most popular sports.

You can hire, for example, kids bikes and even tennis rackets plus stand-up paddle boards, among a host of other items, from only £10 a day and 50 per cent off on the second day.

Rentals can be ordered online and collected in store an hour later and they can also be cancelled up to 24 hours in advance to allow for any weather changes.

Andre Martins, the in-store co-ordinator at Hermiston Gait, said that the scheme makes rental the perfect option for weekend getaways or to try out a new sport without the commitment of having to buy all the gear first.

He said: “So, you can rent pretty much everything, from bikes to kayaks to tennis and padel (said to be the fastest growing sport in the world and there are courts in Edinburgh including one near the Gyle Centre) rackets, basically equipment for most of the popular sports. Rent brings a lot of benefits as the cost of living goes up.

“Rent will allow these products to be used for a try out for a very reduced cost and we guarantee that these products are in the best condition. We have one mission to allow people to enjoy a holiday or a weekend.

“So, rental brings a lot of benefits to people and it is almost like hiring a car. The best thing to exercise to be healthy and enjoying sports together and the renting process is good for this.”

All you do is walk into the shop but he suggested an easier way, booking on the Decathlon website.

And Martins added: “For example, when you hire a kayak there are all the options of hiring all the security and safety equipment which you need for the trip and for the family. It is an easy process.

“Or, if your friends are going away for a mountain biking weekend and you don’t have a bike, you can pop in and rent one from Decathlon.”

Like this: Like Loading...